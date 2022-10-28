Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Materials Up as Vale Earnings Weigh -- Materials Roundup

10/28/2022 | 04:27pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Producers of metals and other raw materials rose, but not by as much as the broad market, after mixed earnings reports.

Brazilian iron-mining powerhouse Vale fell sharply after a drop in iron-ore prices weighed down its third-quarter profit.

Gold futures logged their seventh consecutive monthly loss, the longest such streak in records that go back to 1979, as a stronger dollar eroded demand for precious metals.

The Justice Department is investigating how poultry companies pay chicken farmers, as the U.S. government continues to circle a controversial industry. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-28-22 1626ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GOLD -1.08% 1643 Delayed Quote.-8.84%
S&P GSCI PRECIOUS METALS INDEX -1.37% 2132.51 Real-time Quote.-9.67%
Latest news "Economy"
04:43pEcuador's state oil company agrees to spot sale with PetroChina
RE
04:41pLIVESTOCK-CME lean hogs bounce back from steep losses
RE
04:39pMusk says he had no role in bringing Kanye West back on Twitter
RE
04:37pMeta's oversight board open to discussing content moderation with Twitter
RE
04:32pIndustrials Up Sharply After Strong Earnings -- Industrials Roundup
DJ
04:30pBuoyant Wall Street boosts world, European stocks; oil drops
RE
04:28pWall Street surges to sharply higher close ahead of Fed week
RE
04:27pMaterials Up as Vale Earnings Weigh -- Materials Roundup
DJ
04:24pEnergy Up After Exxon, Chevron Earnings -- Energy Roundup
DJ
04:22pCanada strengthening guidelines to protect critical minerals sectors
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analyst recommendations: Amazon, Apple, Caterpillar, Intel, Mastercard...
2AMAZON COM INC : Jefferies reiterates its Buy rating
3ENI : JP Morgan keeps its Buy rating
4Clean Logistics SE: Clean Logistics SE continues successful business de..
5Fed on track for tens of billions in losses amid inflation fight

HOT NEWS