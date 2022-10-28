Materials Up as Vale Earnings Weigh -- Materials Roundup

Producers of metals and other raw materials rose, but not by as much as the broad market, after mixed earnings reports.

Brazilian iron-mining powerhouse Vale fell sharply after a drop in iron-ore prices weighed down its third-quarter profit.

Gold futures logged their seventh consecutive monthly loss, the longest such streak in records that go back to 1979, as a stronger dollar eroded demand for precious metals.

The Justice Department is investigating how poultry companies pay chicken farmers, as the U.S. government continues to circle a controversial industry.

