Materials Up on China, Fed Optimism -- Materials Roundup

Producers of metals and other raw materials rallied as traders bet the global economy would avert recession.

China's emergence from strict "Zero Covid" restrictions is set to bolster demand for commodities.

A Federal Reserve meeting this week could provide hints on central-bank rate plans, which help determine the speed of economic growth.

Australian gold miners St Barbara and Genesis Minerals said they have agreed to merge, and that St Barbara will spin off several of its mines into a new company. Copper futures pulled back from near six-month highs, which reflect optimism about China's reopening.

