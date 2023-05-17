Producers of metals and other raw materials rose as hopes built for a breakthrough in debt-ceiling negotiations.

President Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy both indicated confidence that a U.S. default could be avoided. "There's optimism about the debt ceiling," said Oliver Pursche, senior vice president at financial advisory Wealthspire.

"We'll see how that goes ... I still think it's going to come down to the last minute, but the reality is, if default is possible on June 1 or the first week or June, [the last minute is] not exactly far away."

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-17-23 1738ET