Producers of metals and other raw materials ticked up amid optimism about the economic-growth outlook.

"You usually don't have recessions during periods of time like this" with unemployment steady or falling, said J.D. Joyce, president of financial advisory Joyce Wealth Management. There's still a wave of fiscal stimulus to come, said Joyce.

Shares of Chicago grain processor Archer Daniels Midland plunged, losing almost one quarter of their value, after the firm placed its chief financial officer, Vikram Luthar, on administrative leave as it investigates accounting practices at the company.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-22-24 1742ET