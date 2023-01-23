Advanced search
  Homepage
  News
News
Materials Up on Fed, Inflation Optimism -- Materials Roundup 

Materials Up on Fed, Inflation Optimism -- Materials Roundup

01/23/2023 | 05:27pm EST
Producers of metals and other raw materials rose amid optimism about Federal Reserve policy.

"Last week's economic data gave investors another reason to believe inflationary pressures may be subsiding," said Saira Malik, chief investment officer at money manager Nuveen, in a note to clients.

Australian miner South32 cut its production projection for its Cannington and Brazil aluminium operations, adding that overall output rose sharply in its fiscal first half, a trend it expects to continue. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-23-23 1726ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.64% 0.7028 Delayed Quote.2.27%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.21% 1.23784 Delayed Quote.2.49%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.06% 0.74774 Delayed Quote.1.21%
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) 0.03% 5.6433 Delayed Quote.-0.51%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.08% 1.087 Delayed Quote.1.43%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.62% 0.012276 Delayed Quote.2.15%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.00% 0.64889 Delayed Quote.1.93%
S&P GSCI ALUMINUM INDEX 0.00% 166.8075 Real-time Quote.10.18%
SOUTH32 LIMITED 2.92% 4.765 Delayed Quote.14.25%
