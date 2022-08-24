Materials Up on Growth Optimism -- Materials Roundup

Producers of metals and other raw materials ticked up as traders hedged their bets on the outlook for global economic growth.

A stronger-than-anticipated tally of durable-goods orders eased concerns about the U.S. economy.

A spike in natural-gas futures in Europe, meanwhile, has prompted economist downgrades of likely growth in the euro zone in the coming months.

"For Europe, the impact will be somewhere between significant to severe, depending on what the winter looks like," said Oliver Pursche, senior vice president at financial advisory Wealthspire.

"If it's a mild winter, then it's significant...if it's a harsh winter then it becomes severe."

Rio Tinto boosted its takeover proposal for Turquoise Hill Resources by 18%, valuing the Canadian-listed company at $3.1 billion, as the Anglo-Australian miner seeks full control of Turquoise Hill, which operates a major Mongolian mine.

