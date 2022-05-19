Materials Up on Inflation Hedging -- Materials Roundup

Producers of metals and other raw materials rose as traders rotated into sectors with more to gain from inflationary pressures.

Indonesia, the world's largest producer of palm oil, is set to lift its ban on exports of the agricultural commodity starting Monday, a move expected to reduce cooking-oil prices around the world.

Wheat futures fell as a larger-than-anticipated crop in Russia offset the impact of India's export ban and a diminished Kansas crop.

