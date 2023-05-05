Producers of metals and other raw materials rallied after strong jobs data alleviated recession fears.

Employers added 253,000 jobs in April, the best gain since January, the Labor Department said. The jobless rate fell to 3.4% last month, matching the lowest reading since 1969.

Talk of a U.S. recession is overblown, said Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard, who anticipates a slowdown in the rate of growth, rather than an outright contraction. Still, the strength of economic data suggests that the risks of inflation -- and hence further rate hikes -- remain high, said one strategist.

"The market is convinced the Fed is finished, the market is convinced that we have rate cuts in September," said Quincy Krosby, chief global strategist at brokerage LPL Financial. "That suggests a very difficult summer."

