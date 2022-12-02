Advanced search
Materials Up on Volatile Session as Traders Weigh Jobs Data -- Materials Roundup

12/02/2022 | 05:03pm EST
Producers of metals and other raw materials rose in a volatile session that followed a mixed jobs report.

Average hourly earnings grew 5.1% in November from a year earlier, holding above the prepandemic pace of roughly 3%.

Stocks had risen following Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's midweek commentary, which suggested the central bank could downshift in its interest-rate hikes in December.

"Right now, you have a mixed market, you have the concerns that wages have gone up rather than coming down -- they've moved in the wrong direction...the Fed clearly wants to see wages come down," said Quincy Krosby, chief global strategist at brokerage LPL Financial.

"He's (Fed Chair Powell) said, 'we have a very strong labor market, it's resilient and you've got to applaud that but you also have to understand what our job is...you cannot have a healthy labor market, have a healthy economy without price stability. The Fed is seeking jobs and wage growth "under the right circumstances," said Ms. Krosby.

Chinese iron-ore futures rose on hopes that lifted Covid-19 restrictions would generate higher demand.


Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-02-22 1702ET

