Matrix Executions Announces 2021 Plans After Quadrupling Volumes and Increasing Market Share in 2020

Firm completes record year in revenues, product development, client acquisition, and volume executed, with several client-requested solution rollouts planned for Q1 2021

Matrix Executions, LLC (“Matrix”), a broker-dealer specializing in trading workflow automation and execution, today laid out the road ahead for the firm on the heels of a successful 2020. Matrix captured an increased percentage of market share of the options industry’s record-setting volumes in 2020, and with the expected delivery of additional product offerings in 2021, anticipates to continue that success.

“Along with increased market volatility and trading activity, in 2020 we were presented with unforeseen challenges and opportunities, such as exchange floor closures, which we embraced head-on, with a solution to the benefit of our clients,” said Matrix CEO Tony Saliba. “This quarter, those we serve can expect to see the rollout of multiple client-requested, customized trading workflow solutions, including our next-generation platform and new modular algorithms to enhance performance and access to liquidity.”

These Q1 rollouts will build on Matrix’s 2020 product releases, which included a real-time fee dashboard, a suite of crossing algorithms, a modular framework for its customizable smart algorithms, and a communications network for clients that links the buy- and sell-side. Matrix also upgraded its market-leading infrastructure, further decreasing latency and increasing capacity for both market data and order routing, while partnering with an expanding universe of technology vendors.

Despite the challenges faced by businesses across the globe in 2020, Matrix was fortunate to be able to continue growing its product suite and help solve multiple pandemic-related trading pain points. Matrix will sustain the activity of options markets with the expansion of its dedicated customer support staff and the addition of its new Chief Revenue Officer, Seth Weber. Weber brings 30 years of industry experience and has been integral in driving business development and coordinating Matrix’s product offering.

To learn more about how Matrix’s algorithms can improve your infrastructure and execution quality, contact info@matrixexecutions.com or call (312) 334-8000.

About Matrix Executions, LLC

Matrix Executions, LLC, is an agency-only broker-dealer focused on best execution and trading workflow automation. A technology-driven firm, Matrix was founded by options innovators with decades of experience in cutting-edge execution solutions. With unique industry expertise and state-of-the-art assets, Matrix delivers exceptional technology and effective results to demanding institutional professionals. Matrix Executions is a subsidiary of Matrix Holding Group, LLC, and is headquartered in Chicago. Matrix is a member of all options exchanges. For more information, contact info@matrixexecutions.com, call (312) 334-8000, or visit Matrixexecutions.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210126005289/en/