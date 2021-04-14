Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Matter's Open Door Presents: PR in the New Normal

04/14/2021 | 08:36am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The First in a Series of Informative Webinars from the Integrated Agency’s Virtual Open Door Program

Matter Communications — a Brand Elevation Agency specializing in PR, creative services, digital marketing and strategy — announces its free live Open Door series webinar, “PR in the New Normal — How Communications Have Evolved in Times of Great Change.” This webinar will launch a series of informative, virtual sessions for entrepreneurs, business leaders and marketing managers to learn evolving public relations strategies and tactics required to drive results for their brands. The first event will be streamed live from Matter’s in-house video production studio on April 28th from 12:00PM - 1:00PM ET.

Matter Account Directors and former journalists Claire Papanastasiou and Emily Quirk will discuss how communications practices have changed since the beginning of 2020. Participants will learn how major world events have impacted the media landscape, as well as how to apply new communications principles to forge genuine connections with their internal and external audiences and communicate their brands’ value.

“Public relations is the art of communicating your relevance to varied audiences – and good PR practices have never been more critical to creating lasting brand growth than they are now,” said Vanessa Boynton Taylor, Group Director at Matter. “Whether you work for an established brand or newly launched start-up, our Open Door program will show you how to address a variety of current communications challenges and engage with audiences in a way that will truly elevate your brand.”

The Open Door program will host several webinars in the coming months, including:

  1. PR in the New Normal – How Communications Have Evolved in Times of Great Change
  2. PR for Start-ups – How to Secure Coverage as You Scale
  3. The Art of Thought Leadership – How to Create and Pitch Your Brand’s POV
  4. Messaging Purpose – How to Communicate Mission, Vision & CSR Initiatives Post-2020

Sign up to receive email alerts about the free webinars here.

About Matter Communications

Matter is a Brand Elevation Agency unifying PR, creative services, digital marketing and strategy into content-rich communications campaigns that inspire action and build value. Founded in 2003, with seven offices spanning North America, Matter works with the world’s most innovative companies across healthcare, high-technology, consumer technology, professional services and consumer markets. For more information, visit https://www.matternow.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
08:49aCONCORD NEW ENERGY  : Grant of general mandate to issue new shares and to repurchase shares re-election of directors declaration of final dividend closure of register of members and notice of annual general meeting
PU
08:48aDenmark Stops Use of AstraZeneca's Covid-19 Vaccine Completely
DJ
08:48aWells Fargo Earnings Jump as Economy Bounces Back
DJ
08:48aINTEMA  : IIROC Trading Resumption - ITM
AQ
08:47aOil maintains upward momentum despite fresh coronavirus fears
RE
08:47aSECHE ENVIRONNEMENT  : Séché is attending SmallCap Event of April 14-15, 2021
PU
08:47aWorkplace Culture & Compliance Platform Emtrain Hires Software Leader and Inclusion Activist Odessa Jenkins as the Company's First President
PR
08:47aMiami Personal Injury Attorney Gregg Goldfarb Launches Legal Podcast
PR
08:47aGANFENG LITHIUM  : Inside information - positive profit alert
PU
08:46aPRO REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST  : PROREIT Completes $50 Million Private Placement
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Coinbase listing marks latest step in crypto's march to the mainstream
2DEUTSCHE BANK AG : World stocks post record highs as bond yields ease
3SAP SE : SAP : nudges up 2021 revenue outlook after cloud gains in first-quarter
4BURBERRY GROUP PLC : LVMH shares hit record high after strong sales figures
5STOXX 600 : SAP, LVMH earnings nudge European stocks higher

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ