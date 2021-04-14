Matter's Open Door Presents: PR in the New Normal

The First in a Series of Informative Webinars from the Integrated Agency’s Virtual Open Door Program

Matter Communications — a Brand Elevation Agency specializing in PR, creative services, digital marketing and strategy — announces its free live Open Door series webinar, “PR in the New Normal — How Communications Have Evolved in Times of Great Change.” This webinar will launch a series of informative, virtual sessions for entrepreneurs, business leaders and marketing managers to learn evolving public relations strategies and tactics required to drive results for their brands. The first event will be streamed live from Matter’s in-house video production studio on April 28th from 12:00PM - 1:00PM ET.

Matter Account Directors and former journalists Claire Papanastasiou and Emily Quirk will discuss how communications practices have changed since the beginning of 2020. Participants will learn how major world events have impacted the media landscape, as well as how to apply new communications principles to forge genuine connections with their internal and external audiences and communicate their brands’ value.

“Public relations is the art of communicating your relevance to varied audiences – and good PR practices have never been more critical to creating lasting brand growth than they are now,” said Vanessa Boynton Taylor, Group Director at Matter. “Whether you work for an established brand or newly launched start-up, our Open Door program will show you how to address a variety of current communications challenges and engage with audiences in a way that will truly elevate your brand.”

The Open Door program will host several webinars in the coming months, including:

PR in the New Normal – How Communications Have Evolved in Times of Great Change PR for Start-ups – How to Secure Coverage as You Scale The Art of Thought Leadership – How to Create and Pitch Your Brand’s POV Messaging Purpose – How to Communicate Mission, Vision & CSR Initiatives Post-2020

