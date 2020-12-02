Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Matterkind : Expands Affiliate Business, Delivers Better Marketing Intelligence for Clients

12/02/2020 | 08:33am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Matterkind, the activation intelligence company that connects people to what matters, today announced that its expanded affiliate business will help organizations deliver better marketing intelligence and measurable business results. This upgraded, more advanced service, which falls under the Outcome-Based Marketing practice, aligns with Matterkind’s addressable strategy by embracing a unique people first, data-driven approach. This same approach is now possible through affiliate programs that enable brands to become smarter and more efficient at how they message their customers.

Traditionally, affiliate marketing has been reliant on only a small number of partners and completely disconnected from media and advertising campaigns that often use media metrics as the determining factor of its success. By taking a more holistic data-driven approach, organizations can combine existing media and advertising campaigns with the crucial channel of affiliate marketing, tying both areas to real business outcomes and making direct impact in overall marketing efficiencies.

“Data driven and partnership focused strategy enables brands to streamline their marketing strategy and become more purposeful about their approach to reaching customers,” said William Hamer-Jones, vice president of partnership at Matterkind. “By allowing brands to pivot their affiliate program from a coupon and discount customer incentive strategy to a data-driven strategy, they can now heavily diversify this important revenue driver and eliminate the risk of overdependencies on a small group of third-party vendors.”

Matterkind is working with other Interpublic Group (IPG) companies to help brands embrace a data-driven affiliate program approach that can connect marketing silos and drive revenue. IPG’s Open Architecture business model ensures that no matter who the lead agency on the account is, they can tap into capabilities across all of IPG’s network to “field the best team” to service that account.

To learn more about Matterkind’s new outcome-based affiliate business service, visit wearematterkind.com/solutions.

About Matterkind
Matterkind connects people to what matters — connecting brands to the right audiences, and people to the right content. We offer brands a strategic partner in creating lifetime customer value across addressable activation. In a fragmented media landscape, Matterkind leverages best-in-class technology to deliver comprehensive and optimal addressable solutions. Our proprietary data and tradecraft, combined with an audience-first approach, enables us to drive better business outcomes on behalf of agency partners and clients. Matterkind operates in over 70 markets worldwide. Learn more at www.weareMatterkind.com.


© Business Wire 2020
Latest news "Companies"
08:45aBANCA POPOLARE DI SONDRIO : Consolidated interim report on operations at 30 September 2020
PU
08:45aSOGEFI S P A : diesel expertise on the best-selling light commercial vehicles
PU
08:45aTANZANIAN GOLD : Q4 Financial Statements – August 31, 2020
PU
08:45aREPLACE - EXTRAORDINARY/ SPECIAL GENERAL MEETING : : Voluntary
PU
08:45aUSINAS SIDERURGICAS DE MINAS GERAIS S A USIMINAS : Notice to the Market - APIMECSP 2020 (Portuguese Only)
PU
08:45aTANZANIAN GOLD : Q4 MD&A – August 31, 2020
PU
08:45aTuring Award Winner Dr. Whitfield Diffie, Founder of Asymmetric Encryption, Joins Findora
PR
08:45aFLUROTECH : Announces Product Solution to Safely Open Universities, Colleges, as Well as Primary and Secondary Schools
AQ
08:45aAuris Medical Holding Ltd. Prices $8,000,000 Common Shares Offering Priced At-the-Market
GL
08:45aU.S. Stock Futures Pull Back After S&P 500 Record
DJ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Salesforce to buy workplace app Slack in $27.7 billion deal
2Nikola dives 15% after share lockup period expires, reworked GM deal
3DAX : Asian shares bounce on hopes for U.S. stimulus, vaccine
4S&P 500, Nasdaq end at record highs on vaccine optimism
5No-trade deal Brexit is still possible, UK minister says

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ