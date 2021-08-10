Log in
Matthews™ Bolsters Technology-Focused Future with Strategic New Hire

08/10/2021 | 02:58pm EDT
Industry Tech Leader Joins Matthews™ as Chief Technology Officer

Matthews Real Estate Investment Services™, a commercial real estate investment services and technology firm, is pleased to announce the addition of Sean Clancy as Chief Technology Officer. Clancy will join the company’s Scottsdale, Arizona office to execute the firm’s vision of accelerating the evolution of how the commercial real estate industry services clients through technology. Renowned as a CRE software and data architect, Clancy joins the Matthews™ executive team from Berkadia to accelerate technology initiatives, strategies, tools, and resources to improve the investment sales, leasing, and debt origination experience. This strategic hire is one of the several high-level executive additions the firm has announced this quarter.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210810005929/en/

Industry tech leader, Sean Clancy, joins Matthews™ as Chief Technology Officer (Photo: Business Wire)

“In 2015, Matthews™ was founded on a tangible need to bring commercial real estate in line with the modern world’s expectations by using data to push past the outmoded, late-adopting practices of traditional real estate and provide superior execution to clients,” said Chairman and CEO Kyle Matthews. “We are continuing to open new doors through technology development and investment that’s tailored to our agents and clients. Sean’s industry experience and understanding of technology will help us as we continue to execute on our vision.”

Over the past 15 years, Clancy held multiple industry-related technology leadership positions at Berkadia and Hendricks and Partners, including responsibility for global IT development operations, cloud platform infrastructure, and software and data architecture.

Duerk Brewer, Chief Operating Officer of Matthews Real Estate Investment Services™, stated, “Our entire executive leadership team is excited to partner with Sean as we continue to disrupt the commercial real estate industry by providing agents, capital market professionals, and clients with the best technology, tools, and data to elevate insights into investor activity, property values, and capital sources while streamlining the transaction process.”

About Matthews™

Matthews Real Estate Investments Services™, a commercial real estate investment services and technology firm, holds recognition as an industry leader in investment sales, leasing, equity, debt and structured finance. Founded in El Segundo, CA, and strategically positioned with over 400 agents and support staff in more than 10 offices across the United States, Matthews™ continues to focus on expansion into new markets. For more information, please visit www.matthews.com.


© Business Wire 2021
