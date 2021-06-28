Log in
Matti Hirvola and Jenny Suominen to deputise for Special Advisers to Minister of Family Affairs and Social Services Krista Kiuru

06/28/2021 | 05:58pm EDT
Matti Hirvola and Jenny Suominen will deputise for Special Advisers to Krista Kiuru, Minister of Family Affairs and Social Services, starting on 1 July and 1 August respectively.

Of the current Special Advisers, Laura Lindeberg will be on maternity leave between 23 June and 31 December 2021 and on holiday between 1 and 31 January 2022, and Sampo Varjonen will be on paternity leave between 1 July and 31 December 2021.

Matti Hirvola, aged 46, will deputise for Special Adviser Sampo Varjonen. Hirvola will transfer to the post from Parliament where he has served as Special Assistant to Deputy Speaker Antti Rinne. Prior to that, he worked as Special Adviser to the Prime Minister in political affairs and as Special Adviser to the Minister of Finance. Hirvola holds the degrees of Master of Arts and Master of Social Sciences.

Jenny Suominen, aged 41, will deputise for Special Adviser Laura Lindeberg. Suominen will transfer to the post from her current position as the Social Democratic Party's organisation manager. Her previous positions include Executive Director of the Uusimaa District of the Social Democratic Party, Assistant to a Member of the European Parliament (committee work) and Assistant to a Member of Parliament of Finland. Suominen holds a Master's degree in Social Sciences.

Timo Lehtinen, tel. +358 2951 63387
Sampo Varjonen, tel. +358 2951 63603
Matti Hirvola, tel. +358 400 764 518
Jenny Suominen, tel. +358 50 491 1401

HOT NEWS