STORY: Governor Josh Green warned at a news conference on Saturday afternoon that the death toll would further rise as search teams with cadaver dogs continued their work.

He highlighted the dangers facing the emergency workers, saying they are moving with caution. "There are heavy metals there. There are toxic states where the houses have come down and the businesses have come down. The recommendations are to avoid those structures because they can still fall on people," Green said.

The news comes four days after a fast-moving blaze leveled Lahaina, obliterating buildings and melting cars. The cost to rebuild the historic resort town was estimated at $5.5 billion, according to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), with more than 2,200 structures damaged or destroyed and more than 2,100 acres (850 hectares) burned.