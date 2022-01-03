Maurel & Prom: Appointment of a New Chief Operating Officer

Regulatory News:

Etablissements Maurel & Prom (Paris:MAU) (Euronext Paris: MAU, ISIN FR0000051070, "the Group", "M&P") announced today that it has appointed Jean-Philippe Hagry as the Group's new Chief Operating Officer (Technical Director), following Philippe Corlay's retirement. Jean-Philippe Hagry took up his new role on 1 January 2022 and has also joined M&P's Management Committee.

Olivier de Langavant, Chief Executive Officer at M&P, stated: "I would like to sincerely thank Philippe Corlay for his unwavering commitment and dedication since he joined M&P in 2003. Philippe has been a key part of the Group over the years, particularly in relation to developing and launching production in the M’Boundi and Onal fields. I am also delighted to welcome Jean-Philippe Hagry as the new Chief Operating Officer. I am confident that his personal qualities, his substantial and diversified international experience and his incredibly broad technical and commercial expertise will be a great asset to M&P."

Jean-Philippe Hagry

Graduate of the École Polytechnique (French public institution of higher education) and the Institut Français du Pétrole (IFP School — French institute of petroleum), Jean-Philippe Hagry began his career in 1988 at the Total group as a reservoir engineer, with placements in both France and Norway, before taking over responsibility for the reservoir department in Angola.

From 1999 to 2005, he took on a variety of roles, including Business Development Manager for the Middle East and Asia, particularly in LNG (liquefied natural gas), before becoming Chief Executive Officer for the local subsidiary Total Gas & Power in the United Arab Emirates.

In 2005, he was appointed Vice President of Gas and Development in Venezuela. In 2009, he joined Total once more as an Internal Auditor for two years, before being appointed Vice President of Brass LNG (Nigeria).

In 2014, he became Vice President of Libra/Meru and non-operated assets of Total Brazil, then Vice President Delegate for Iraq from 2017 to 2021.

He joined the M&P Group in September 2021.

Français Anglais pieds cubes pc cf cubic feet millions de pieds cubes par jour Mpc/j mmcfd million cubic feet per day milliards de pieds cubes Gpc bcf billion cubic feet baril B bbl barrel barils d’huile par jour b/j bopd barrels of oil per day millions de barils Mb mmbbls million barrels barils équivalent pétrole bep boe barrels of oil equivalent barils équivalent pétrole par jour bep/j boepd barrels of oil equivalent per day millions de barils équivalent pétrole Mbep mmboe million barrels of oil equivalent

