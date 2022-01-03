Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Maurel & Prom: Appointment of a New Chief Operating Officer

01/03/2022 | 12:02pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Regulatory News:

Etablissements Maurel & Prom (Paris:MAU) (Euronext Paris: MAU, ISIN FR0000051070, "the Group", "M&P") announced today that it has appointed Jean-Philippe Hagry as the Group's new Chief Operating Officer (Technical Director), following Philippe Corlay's retirement. Jean-Philippe Hagry took up his new role on 1 January 2022 and has also joined M&P's Management Committee.

Olivier de Langavant, Chief Executive Officer at M&P, stated: "I would like to sincerely thank Philippe Corlay for his unwavering commitment and dedication since he joined M&P in 2003. Philippe has been a key part of the Group over the years, particularly in relation to developing and launching production in the M’Boundi and Onal fields. I am also delighted to welcome Jean-Philippe Hagry as the new Chief Operating Officer. I am confident that his personal qualities, his substantial and diversified international experience and his incredibly broad technical and commercial expertise will be a great asset to M&P."

Jean-Philippe Hagry

Graduate of the École Polytechnique (French public institution of higher education) and the Institut Français du Pétrole (IFP School — French institute of petroleum), Jean-Philippe Hagry began his career in 1988 at the Total group as a reservoir engineer, with placements in both France and Norway, before taking over responsibility for the reservoir department in Angola.

From 1999 to 2005, he took on a variety of roles, including Business Development Manager for the Middle East and Asia, particularly in LNG (liquefied natural gas), before becoming Chief Executive Officer for the local subsidiary Total Gas & Power in the United Arab Emirates.

In 2005, he was appointed Vice President of Gas and Development in Venezuela. In 2009, he joined Total once more as an Internal Auditor for two years, before being appointed Vice President of Brass LNG (Nigeria).

In 2014, he became Vice President of Libra/Meru and non-operated assets of Total Brazil, then Vice President Delegate for Iraq from 2017 to 2021.

He joined the M&P Group in September 2021.

Français

 

 

Anglais

pieds cubes

pc

cf

cubic feet

millions de pieds cubes par jour

Mpc/j

mmcfd

million cubic feet per day

milliards de pieds cubes

Gpc

bcf

billion cubic feet

baril

B

bbl

barrel

barils d’huile par jour

b/j

bopd

barrels of oil per day

millions de barils

Mb

mmbbls

million barrels

barils équivalent pétrole

bep

boe

barrels of oil equivalent

barils équivalent pétrole par jour

bep/j

boepd

barrels of oil equivalent per day

millions de barils équivalent pétrole

Mbep

mmboe

million barrels of oil equivalent

For more information, visit www.maureletprom.fr/en/

This document may contain forward-looking statements regarding the financial position, results, business activities and industrial strategy of Maurel & Prom. By nature, forward-looking statements contain risks and uncertainties to the extent that they are based on events or circumstances that may or may not happen in the future. These projections are based on assumptions we believe to be reasonable, but which may prove to be incorrect and which depend on a number of risk factors, such as fluctuations in crude oil prices, changes in exchange rates, uncertainties related to the valuation of our oil reserves, actual rates of oil production and the related costs, operational problems, political stability, legislative or regulatory reforms, or even wars, terrorism and sabotage.

Maurel & Prom is listed for trading on Euronext Paris
CAC All-Tradable – CAC Small – CAC Mid & Small – Eligible PEA-PME and SRD
Isin FR0000051070/Bloomberg MAU.FP/Reuters MAUP.PA


© Business Wire 2022
Latest news "Companies"
12:17pThe Heubach Group and SK Capital Partners Close Acquisition of Global Colorants Business of Clariant and Announce Appointment of Stefan Doboczky as Chief Executive Officer
BU
12:13pDonald Trump Jr., Ivanka Trump subpoenaed in New York probe
RE
12:13pHENSOLDT AG : LEONARDO completes share acquisition and becomes anchor shareholder
EQ
12:13pNEW TO THE STREET TV ANNOUNCES ITS 286TH AND 287TH EPISODES, FOUR CORPORATE INTERVIEWS, AIRING ON FOX BUSINESS NETWORK, TONIGHT, MONDAY, JANUARY 3, 2022, AT 10 : 30 PM PST and Tomorrow Night, Tuesday, January 4, 2022, at 10:30 PM PST
GL
12:11pAB Science granted authorization to initiate confirmatory Phase III trial of masitinib in progressive forms of multiple sclerosis by the French Health Authority (ANSM)
AQ
12:11pDaimler expects chips to remain scarce in 2022
RE
12:11pSHAREHOLDER ALERT : Rigrodsky Law, P.A. Announces Investigation of Lawson Products, Inc. Merger
GL
12:11pSHAREHOLDER ALERT : Rigrodsky Law, P.A. Announces Investigation of Lawson Products, Inc. Merger
GL
12:11pInteractive Brokers Group Reports Brokerage Metrics and Other Financial Information for December 2021, includes Reg.-NMS Execution Statistics
BU
12:10pOPEC's incoming top official says keeping OPEC+ pact is top priority
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Wall Street shows confidence to start the new year
2European stocks kick off 2022 at record highs
3BlueCity Holdings Limited Announces Receipt of a Preliminary Non-Bindin..
4Euro zone factory growth stayed strong in Dec as supply issues eased -P..
5Activision Blizzard: Amid scandal and a downgrade, an opportunity emerg..

HOT NEWS