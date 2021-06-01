Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Mauritania Economic Update: Why it is Essential to Enable Women to Participate Fully in Economic Activity?

06/01/2021 | 10:43am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NOUAKCHOTT, June 1, 2021 - As in most West and Central African countries, the COVID-19 crisis has disrupted economic activity in Mauritania, causing growth to fall from 5.9% in 2019 to -1.5% in 2020. This contraction is mainly due to poor performance in the fishery and service sectors, which were severely affected by the pandemic containment measures. COVID-19 has had a particularly severe impact on the well-being of households, three quarters of which have reported a drop in their employment income. This trend has been most evident in the cities of Nouakchott and Nouadhibou, where most service sector employees are concentrated.

The report, A Better Future: Accelerating Economic Recovery by Unlocking Women's Potential (e), notes that, while economic activity has slowed due to the pandemic, donor support and improved terms of trade have eased pressures on the current account and the fiscal balance. As a result, the debt-to-GDP ratio has remained stable, although the risk of debt distress remains high. In the medium term, growth is expected to rebound thanks to the recovery of the non-extractive sector, coupled with increased mining output and the start of gas production in 2023. 'However, the macroeconomic outlook remains vulnerable to four main risks: a prolonged impact of the pandemic, climatic hazards, possible delays in structural reforms, and regional insecurity,' notes Samer Matta, World Bank economist and lead author of the report.

Recognizing that strengthening the potential and opportunities of women and girls is a key condition for economic development, the report's second chapter focuses on women and analyzes the main obstacles to their economic empowerment. The report finds that gender inequalities in human capital cost Mauritania 19% of its national wealth.

These disparities are present from childhood and occur in numerous spheres of life, preventing Mauritanian women from fully participating in the country's economic activity.

Women enjoy less protection under the law than men

Although progress has been made over the past decade, women in Mauritania are still subject to discrimination in the legal realm. In 2020, the country ranked 177th in the world on the Women, Business and the Law Index. This legal discrimination occurs across a wide range of areas: in addition to unequal wages and restricted property rights, for example, women are denied access to certain jobs, do not have the legal capacity to be heads of household, and lack protection against inequalities in access to bank loans and employment.

Disclaimer

World Bank Group published this content on 01 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 June 2021 14:42:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
10:44abeqom Expands Reach into Asia Pacific with Leading Global Investment Services Provider
BU
10:43aNORSK HYDRO  : Hydro completes sale of Hydro Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners
PU
10:43aMAURITANIA ECONOMIC UPDATE : Why it is Essential to Enable Women to Participate Fully in Economic Activity?
PU
10:43aGENDER EQUALITY : A Necessary Condition for Promoting Inclusive Growth in Mauritania
PU
10:43aAUDACY  : and Radio America Reach Multi-platform Deal to Expand Dana Loesch's Award-winning Radio Show
PU
10:43aBANCO SANTANDER S A  : Santander Bank Polska joined Diversity IN Check, an initiative bringing together the most inclusive and diverse companies
PU
10:41aPress Release | June 01, 2021 2020 Census Paid Temporary Workers The U.S. Census Bureau has begun releasing the total number of 2020 Census paid temporary workers that earned any pay during a specific weekly pay period.
PU
10:41aDEUTSCHE WOHNEN  : Annual General Meeting votes in favour of all items on the agenda with a large majority
PU
10:41aBASF  : concludes sale of site in Kankakee, Illinois, to One Rock Capital Partners
PU
10:41aWILMINGTON  : invests in Digital Classroom tech to provide leading-edge virtualised training
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ASTRAZENECA PLC : What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
2World stocks hit another record, oil up in big data week
3Daimler to pay Nokia patent fees, ending German legal spat
4SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY : OPEC, Russia seen gaining more power with Shell Dutch ruling
5Tesla's vehicle price increases due to supply chain pressure, Musk says

HOT NEWS