Mauritania's oil minister says activities resumed at Greater Tortue gas project

12/16/2021 | 08:04am EST
DAKAR (Reuters) - Greater Tortue Ahmeyim, the Kosmos and BP-backed gas project straddling Mauritania and Senegal, has resumed activities and is making "good headway," Mauritania's oil minister told an oil conference in Senegal on Thursday.

"We have resumed our activities. I think that most of the issues that stood in front of us have now been removed. The project will deliver the first gas product by the end 2023," Mohamed Abdel Vetah said.

(Reporting by Bate Felix; Editing by Mark Potter)


© Reuters 2021
HOT NEWS