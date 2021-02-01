Mavenir : Migrates Over 20 Million subscribers From Untrusted Vendors

Turnkey Offering with Full Systems Integration and Feature Parity

Mavenir, the industry's only end-to-end, cloud-native Network Software and Solutions/Systems Integration Provider, announces it has replaced untrusted vendor networks, completing the migration of over 20M subscribers to date, in Mobile Core including VoLTE, and Packet Core, as well as RAN migration in process with needed feature parity and interoperability.

As the movement continues in the US to replace ‘untrusted vendor’ equipment from critical mobile networks, Mavenir has already been replacing such equipment in mobile networks in international markets where the process started in December 2019.

“Operators looking to migrate their traffic from untrusted vendors are deploying innovative solutions that are futuristic and are based on open interfaces. In some countries, this replacement of untrusted vendors started at the end of 2019. In that time, we have helped our customers migrate over 20M subscribers to Mavenir’s Packet Core and IMS solutions. We are now looking to migrate traffic from hundreds of untrusted vendors’ radio sites,” said Pardeep Kohli, Mavenir’s President and CEO.

Mavenir’s software has been deployed and meets the most stringent operator requirements for fully loaded sites, with feature parity, and network KPIs including throughput and handovers across technologies.

Kohli added, “Mavenir has completed turnkey solutions and taken full responsibility for traffic migration. Our core products have successfully been deployed with RAN from other vendors and vice versa. 4G technology is mature and supports interoperability across vendors so there is no reason for operators to be locked up with any single vendor as they replace untrusted equipment.”

Mavenir is now one of the world’s five largest providers of mobile core network technology, according to Dell’Oro Group. "Mavenir's solutions appear to be resonating with service providers at just the right time as service providers look for ways to monetize their networks, to upgrade their networks, and look for alternatives to traditional vendors," wrote Dell'Oro analyst Dave Bolan. "What is attractive about Mavenir is they are a proven player with a full product portfolio, and it is a testament to Mavenir's credit that much of their growth is coming from their existing customer base as service providers update their technology to cloud-native software and/or 5G."

About Mavenir:

Mavenir is the industry's only end-to-end, cloud-native Network Software and Solutions/Systems Integration Provider, focused on accelerating software network transformation for Communications Service Providers (CSPs).

Leveraging innovations in Mobile Core with IMS (VoLTE, VoWiFi, Advanced Messaging (RCS)), and Packet Core (vEPC, 5G Core, as well as Radio Access/Edge (OpenRAN, Private Networks, MEC) as well as Mobile Services and Applications such as Digital Enablement, Security, Edge Analytics and AI Mavenir accelerates digital network automation and transformation for more than 250+ CSP customers in over 120 countries, which serve over 50% of the world’s subscribers.

Mavenir embraces disruptive, innovative technology architectures and business models that drive service agility, flexibility, and velocity. With solutions that propel NFV evolution to achieve web-scale economics, Mavenir offers solutions to help CSPs with cost reduction, revenue generation, and revenue protection. www.mavenir.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210201005768/en/