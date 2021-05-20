Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

 Mavenir Powering the First Smart City in Thailand With 5G Open RAN Integration Across mmWave Private Network

05/20/2021 | 11:01pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

  • End-to-end 5G Private Network with Open RAN capabilities, cloud-enabled 5G Core, orchestration and analytics, and an ecosystem of device and application partners
  • Ban Chang ‘Silicon Beach’ Smart City showcasing today’s technology in partnership with 5GCT, Mavenir and Cisco

Mavenir, the Network Software Provider building the future of networks with cloud-native software that runs on any cloud and transforms the way the world connects, announced today that it’s working with National Telecom Public Company Limited (NT), a state-owned telecommunications company, 5GCT, a local partner specialized in delivering end-to-end 5G Smart Cities and Cisco Systems (Thailand), a leading networking company, to launch the first 5G Open RAN Smart City in Ban Chang, Thailand.

The launch of the 5G Smart City creates synergies between public and private sectors for a fully functional smart city. The city of Ban Chang, is connected to a motorway linking Thailand’s two largest cities: Pattaya and Bangkok. The location is within close proximity to U-Tapao International Airport, Map Ta Phut Industrial Zone and the new master planned Ban Chang Smart City that are strategically important infrastructure for the Digital Economy in Thailand and the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC). These characteristics make Ban Chang the perfect city to take advantage of 5G use cases across industrial robots, factory automation, remote telemedicine, aviation, logistics and agriculture. Industry leaders are terming the development the ‘Silicon Beach’ of Asia.

The Ban Chang Smart City 5G Private Network operates on Millimeter wave (mmWave) spectrum, spectrum which is ideally suited for a network operating Internet of Thing (IoT) sensors, drones and smart poles, all applications which require fast data uplink to the core for realtime analysis and city management.

Mavenir provided a cloud-native, open architecture-based Private Network solution that enabled TOT1 to reach the promise of 5G. The software-based platform enabled the transformation of the mobile communication private network into a completely virtualized environment, where devices, applications, and services run on an automated network using open architecture, containers, and artificial intelligence (AI). Mavenir’s end-to-end 5G Open RAN, Millimeter wave (mmWave) radios and 5G Core with Open API technology standards, in-sync with the cloud-native solutions supporting private On-Premise applications delivers Smart City concepts such as real-time diagnostics of traffic, public safety, digital signage and sensitive environmental conditions.

TOT’s IP transport infrastructure vendor and a key Mavenir technology partner, Cisco, provided switching hardware and application services to enable the ‘smart’ components of the 5G solution.

Mavenir’s Aniruddho Basu, GM of its Emerging Business Unit, said “We are proud to be part of this ambitious 5G project which sees a whole city connected on a series of 5G applications running in parallel. Connectivity is at the heart of this deployment - connecting people, communities, government services, and private sector services through local government data combined with new data acquired through Internet of Things (IOT), sensors, drones, and external collected data, to fully analyze it for proper city management and citizen knowledge.”

Commenting on the announcement, Shannon Kalayanamitr, Chief Executive Officer at 5GCT, said “At 5GTC, we are driven to strengthen the potential of Thailand through high speed 5G. The partnership with Mavenir as an infrastructure provider enables us to deliver robust, secure and reliable 5G Private Network infrastructure across enterprises, including smart city applications, industry 4.0 applications - automated industry and modern medicine.”

Taweewat Chantaraseno, Managing Director, Thailand & Indochina, Cisco Systems (Thailand), said “We are delighted to be part of the first 5G smart city in Thailand. With the partnership with Mavenir and Cisco Connected Communities Infrastructure (CCI), the host of Smart City can create a single, secure communications network to support all needs that are simpler to deploy and manage from end-to-end visibility, ranging from smart kiosks and outdoor Wi-Fi, to smart street lighting, parking, waste and more. Smart city infrastructure is enabling efficiency, cost reduction and improved living for city occupants and network infrastructure platform helps create these efficiencies.

About Mavenir:

Mavenir is building the future of networks and pioneering advanced technology, focusing on the vision of a single, software-based automated network that runs on any cloud. As the industry's only end-to-end, cloud-native network software provider, Mavenir is focused on transforming the way the world connects, accelerating software network transformation for 250+ Communications Service Providers in over 120 countries, which serve more than 50% of the world’s subscribers.

Visit: www.mavenir.com

1 TOT and CAT Telecom recently merged under National Telecommunications Public Company Limited (NT) a Thai Government Telecom service provider


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
12:18aJD Logistics to raise $3.16 billion in Hong Kong IPO -sources
RE
12:18aJD Logistics to raise $3.16 billion in Hong Kong IPO -sources
RE
12:18aUPDATE2 : Japan approves Moderna, AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines
AQ
12:17aCoronavirus wave flattens Indian housing market views
RE
12:17aMexico receives 1,190,800 doses of astrazeneca covid-19 vaccine from the united states - mexican foreign minister
RE
12:17aMalaysia April CPI Jumped 4.7% on Low Base Effect
DJ
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
12:16aA Significant Win for Rosenberger Against CommScope's Petition for An Injunction
BU
12:14aIndian shares gain as financials rebound, SBI results awaited
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1S&P 500 gains 1% as tech shares rally, Treasury yields fall
2Dollar heads for weekly loss as traders shrug off taper talk
3Oil nudges up, set for biggest weekly loss since March on possible Iran supplies
4U.S. Treasury floats global corporate tax of at least 15%
5Commerce chief says U.S. could help boost chips transparency

HOT NEWS