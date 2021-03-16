Maverick Health : Announces COVID-19 Testing at The Beekman, a Thompson Hotel

Maverick Health will provide convenient testing options for guests of The Beekman, a Thompson Hotel, as part of the hotel’s commitment to caring for its guests

Maverick Health, a leader in cutting-edge, end-to-end diagnostic testing solutions that provide patients with actionable insights and access to its virtual physician network, is excited to announce that COVID-19 testing is now available at The Beekman, a Thompson Hotel, in New York City.

“The health and safety of our guests has always been our highest priority and we are thrilled to work with Maverick Health to arrange for convenient, accurate, and accessible COVID-19 testing,” said Justin Kellerman, General Manager, The Beekman. “This collaboration with Maverick Health represents an opportunity to provide our valued guests with added peace of mind as we thoughtfully resume weddings, events, and other gatherings that bring The Beekman to life.”

At the premium testing site adjacent to the hotel’s entrance, Maverick Health will offer its full suite of testing options, including rapid antibody, rapid antigen, saliva PCR, and 30-minute rapid PCR tests—perfect for travelers and guests in need of fast results. The location will offer testing for hotel guests, as well as walk-in and pre-scheduled appointments for the general public. The site is the latest Maverick Health testing location, with several others open in New York City, and additional locations in Miami and other major cities opening soon.

“We’re thrilled to work with The Beekman and look forward to working with the hotel’s colleagues in an effort to ensure easy access to the variety of COVID-19 testing available,” said Ezra Gontownik, Co-founder of Maverick Health. “This is just the beginning of our efforts, as the need for accessible testing will continue as New Yorkers and Americans continue to get back on our feet.”

COVID-19 testing pricing starts at $99 per person. Guests may contact the hotel’s front desk or visit https://mav.health/ to schedule an appointment.

About The Beekman, a Thompson Hotel

Celebrated for its extraordinary nine-story Victorian atrium and majestic skylight, The Beekman, a Thompson Hotel is located at ​the epicenter of downtown Manhattan’s revitalized neighborhood, surrounded by some of the city’s most iconic sites including the Brooklyn Bridge, World Trade Center & Observatory, the Seaport District and Brookfield Place. ​Housed in a historic 1881 landmark property and one of New York City’s last architectural treasures, The Beekman features 287 fully-appointed rooms, including 38 suites and two signature penthouses, as well as its signature restaurant and lounge, Temple Court and The Bar Room, ​led by James Beard Award Winning Chef Tom Colicchio. Since its iconic debut in Fall 2016, The Beekman has received unprecedented acclaim and recognition ​worldwide ​with awards such as U.S. News & World Report: 2021 Best Hotels in USA, Condé Nast Traveler’s US 2019 ‘Gold List’, Travel & Leisure’s 2019 ‘Readers’ Choice Award’, Condé Nast Traveler’s 2017 ‘Hot List’, Travel & Leisure’s 2017 ‘It List’​, USA Today Reader’s Choice Award​, Food & Wine ‘​Hotel Award’​, ​U.S. News & World Report ‘2017: Best Hotel in New York’ Award,​ Tatler UK ‘New City Icon’ Award ​as well as The New York Landmarks Conservancy's ​‘Lucy G. Moses Preservation Project Award’ and the ​New York State Preservation League ‘Excellence in Historic Preservation’ Award, among others.

About Maverick Health

Maverick Health is a leading consumer health company dedicated to providing patients custom tailored at-home diagnostic testing and actionable insights through a fully integrated and virtual physician network. Trusted by individuals, organizations, and government agencies for COVID-19 testing, the company is committed to providing innovative technology solutions that help reimagine healthcare, making it more accessible at-home.

