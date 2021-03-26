Log in
Maverick Health : Partners with Visby Medical to Provide and Support Rapid COVID-19 PCR Testing

03/26/2021 | 08:03am EDT
As the country returns to work, school, and travel, rapid PCR tests provide accurate results quickly and conveniently

Maverick Health, a leader in cutting-edge, end-to-end diagnostic testing solutions that provide patients with actionable insights and access to their virtual physician network, today announces its partnership with Visby Medical to offer FDA authorized, instrument-free, rapid PCR testing to its organizational partners, at their growing network of concierge testing sites, and in their customers’ homes.

“We’re excited to partner with Maverick Health and leverage their diagnostic and technological capabilities to get tests into the hands of the people who need them,” said Adam de la Zerda, PhD, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Visby Medical. “This partnership enables us to deploy Visby’s rapid PCR test and together make a difference.”

Throughout the pandemic, Maverick Health’s technology, testing solutions, and healthcare network have been utilized and trusted by hundreds of organizations. Through this partnership with Visby Medical, these organizations will now have access to rapid PCR tests as well. Additionally, Maverick Health will offer rapid PCR testing at their concierge testing sites in New York, Boston, and Miami—with additional locations opening soon—as well as through their at-home testing service. This premium offering enables people to get tested and receive quick and accurate results from trained medical professionals without waiting in line.

“By leveraging our rapidly growing network of at-home medical professionals, Maverick Health is bringing rapid 30-minute PCR tests not only into our growing network of concierge testing sites, but also into the home,” said Ezra Gontownik, Co-founder of Maverick Health. “Getting Americans back to work and school, traveling and other social activities requires continued improvement in the speed of delivery and accuracy of test results. This partnership and our network enable just that.”

About Maverick Health

Maverick Health is a leading consumer health company dedicated to providing patients custom tailored at-home diagnostic testing and actionable insights through a fully integrated and virtual physician network. Trusted by individuals, organizations, and government agencies for COVID-19 testing, the company is committed to providing innovative technology solutions that help reimagine healthcare, making it more accessible at-home.


© Business Wire 2021
