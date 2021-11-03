Log in
Maverick Lien Fund VI Raises Over $317 Million, Exceeding $275 Million Goal

11/03/2021 | 03:18pm EDT
Maverick Real Estate Partners (Maverick) announced today the closing for its latest real estate credit fund, Maverick Lien Fund VI LP (Fund VI), with total equity commitments of $317.6 million, exceeding its original fundraising target of $275 million. Commitments were made by a diverse group of limited partners, including public pension plans, university endowments, foundations, family offices, and high net worth investors.

“We are incredibly fortunate to have such high quality limited partners, who through their diligence, support, and advice, have kept Maverick sharp and focused on our core mission to capitalize on unique real estate credit opportunities within New York City,” said David Aviram, Maverick’s Co-founder and Principal. “Almost two years into the onset of Covid-19, New York City continues to experience a market dichotomy of ‘haves’ and ‘have nots’, winners and losers, distress and success. Maverick’s investment approach, which utilizes massive data-ingestion and analysis, permits us to dissect nuance, dive deep into diligence, and keep a pulse on micro-markets in order to optimize investment decision making.”

To Date, Fund VI has made 18 investments with a total cost of $135 million. Maverick has already profitably realized 7 of these investments in the first 9 months of Fund VI’s operations. Investments include loans secured by retail in the Washington Heights neighborhood of Manhattan, two office buildings in Midtown Manhattan, a mixed-use property in Greenwich Village, and Multifamily in Flushing, Queens.

About Maverick Real Estate Partners

Maverick is a New York City based registered investment adviser that invests in opportunistic real estate credit. Founded in 2010 by David Aviram and Ted Martell, Maverick invests through a series of institutionally backed private equity fund vehicles. With over $500 million in assets under management, Maverick has been one of New York City’s most active liquidity providers in the middle market real estate credit space for over a decade.


© Business Wire 2021
HOT NEWS