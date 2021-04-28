Log in
News: Latest News
Mawson Infrastructure Group : Announces Ticker Symbol Change to “MIGI” on OTC Markets

04/28/2021 | 01:01pm EDT
Mawson Infrastructure Group (OTCQB: MIGI), a Digital Infrastructure provider with diversified operations across Cryptocurrency Mining and Digital Asset Management, today announced that the company's ticker symbol on OTC Markets has changed to “MIGI” from “WIZP.” Trading under the new ticker symbol began on Tuesday, April 27, 2021.

The ticker symbol was changed to align with the company’s recent name change to Mawson Infrastructure Group, which better reflects its existing and future operations.

About Mawson Infrastructure

Mawson Infrastructure is a digital infrastructure provider, with diversified operations across Cryptocurrency Mining and Digital Asset Management. Headquartered in Sydney, Australia and operating across the USA and Australia, Mawson Infrastructure’s mission is to build a bridge between the rapidly emerging digital asset industry and traditional capital markets, with a strong focus on shareholder returns. Mawson matches energy infrastructure with next-generation mobile data centre solutions, enabling the proliferation of blockchain technology.

For more information, please contact Brett Maas at brett@haydenir.com.


© Business Wire 2021
