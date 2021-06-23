Log in
Max Cheprasov to Speak at the Automation CXO Conclave

06/23/2021 | 01:43pm EDT
San Diego, June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ubersuggest, the global SEO and content platform part of NP Digital, announced today that its CEO, Max Cheprasov, will speak at the Zinnov – Nintex Automation CXO Conclave on June 30, 2021. Cheprasov has been invited to be a panelist at the ‘Automation for Rapid Scale’ session at the exclusive closed-door event.

The event will bring together prominent leaders from the Automation ecosystem, including enterprises, global business services, platforms, and industry experts to participate in invigorating conversations about emerging trends and the future of Automation. 

“I am thrilled to receive an invite to participate in this coveted event and appreciate the opportunity to offer my perspectives on scalability and trends in Automation at the upcoming 2021 Automation CXO Conclave, where the Hyper Intelligent Automation Landscape report will be launched,” said Cheprasov. “I’m looking forward to engaging in the discussions and learning with some of the most innovative minds in business automation during the panel.”

“The HIA Landscape report is a comprehensive playbook that shines a macro and micro lens on the technology transformation, enterprise transformation, and ecosystem needed to scale Automation initiatives. The reality that organizations are fast realizing is that an autonomous enterprise is not the tactical adoption of technology but a paradigm shift, including people and processes,” said Nischay Mittal, Principal & Global Head – Automation/AI at Zinnov.We are excited to have stalwarts from the global Automation industry like Max be a part of this launch and ideate on the roadmap towards becoming a truly autonomous enterprise.”

The Automation CXO Conclave event will also launch the Hyper Intelligent Automation Landscape Report – 2021 with insights from field experts attending, including Cheprasov.

###

About Ubersuggest

Ubersuggest, a proprietary technology part of NP Digital, is a robust SEO and content marketing platform that provides keyword and content suggestions. The tool uses consumer search demand, content format performance and competition, on-page technical SEO and backlink analyzers, and a workflow digital asset management solution for end-to-end SEO campaign management.

Ubersuggest is offered for free in 234 countries and in 9 languages to the marketing community and offers a more robust paid subscription. In 2020, Ubersuggest had 14 million unique visitors, and hit a milestone of 2 million active users with an average of 500 million monthly queries against its growing data set of over 6 billion keywords, 2 trillion links, and 1 billion pieces of content.

About Zinnov

Founded in 2002, Zinnov is a global management and strategy consulting firm, with presence in Santa Clara, Houston, Bangalore, Gurgaon, Chicago and Paris. Over the past 19 years, Zinnov has successfully consulted with over 250+ Fortune 500 enterprises to develop actionable insights to help them accelerate their Digital Transformation journeys to create value – across dimensions of both revenue and optimization. With core expertise in Product Engineering, Digital Transformation, Innovation, and Outsourcing Advisory, Zinnov assists clients by:

  • Structuring and implementing Digital Transformation levers enabled by technologies like Hyper Intelligent Automation (HIA), AI/ML, Cloud, IOT, and Spatial Computing;
  • Advising global PE firms in asset shortlisting and target evaluation, commercial due diligence, and value creation;
  • With their team of experienced consultants, subject matter experts, and research professionals.

Zinnov serves clients from across multiple industry verticals including Enterprise Software, BFSI, Healthcare, Automotive, Retail, and Telecom in the US, Europe, Japan, and India. For more information, visit zinnov.com.


Kimberly Deese
Ubersuggest
kdeese@npdigital.com

© GlobeNewswire 2021
