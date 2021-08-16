Log in
Max Stock Limited : Reports Second Quarter and First Half Fiscal 2021 Financial Results

08/16/2021 | 02:46pm EDT
Second Quarter Comparable Store Sales Increased 26%

First Half Comparable Store Sales Increased 32%

Max Stock Limited (TASE: MAXO) (the “Company”) today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Second Quarter Summary (excluding the impact of one-time sales of COVID-19 related goods in the year ago period):

  • Total revenue increased 28.4% to ILS 223.6 million.
  • Comparable store sales increased 26%.
  • Operating income of ILS 30.2 million
  • Net income was 18.4 million
  • EPS was ILS 0.10
  • Adjusted EBITDA1 increased 4.4% to ILS 30.7 million.

First Half 2021 Summary: (excluding the impact of one-time sales of COVID-19 related goods in the year ago period)

  • Total revenue increased 36.8% to ILS 475.6 million.
  • Comparable store sales increased 32%.
  • Operating income increased 24.6% to ILS 69.3 million
  • Net income increased 19.5% to ILS 45.4 million
  • EPS increased 13.0% to ILS 0.26
  • Adjusted EBITDA1 increased 35.8% to ILS 73.2 million.

Evan Neumann, Co - Chief Executive Officer, stated, “Our core retail business continued to perform very well during the second quarter underscored by a 26% increase in comparable store sales. We are very pleased with our recent results, especially as a portion of our stores were temporarily closed for a period in May. Over the past year, we have strengthened our foundation for growth through the successful execution of our key merchandising, in-store, and customer service initiatives combined with important infrastructure investments. With our expanding product selection and competitive pricing resonating with a broader audience and driving market share gains, we are fortifying Max Stock’s position as the leading extreme value retailer in Israel and creating an exciting future for all of our stakeholders.”

Second Quarter Results

Excluding one-time sales of COVID-19 related goods in the second quarter of 2020, second quarter 2021 total revenue increased 28.4% year-over-year to ILS 223.6 driven primarily by a 26% increase in comparable store sales and the addition of 4 new stores. Total revenue decreased 21.9% to compared with total revenue of ILS 286.4 million in the year ago period driven by PPE Transaction activities in the same period last year.

Gross profit, excluding one-time sales of COVID-19 related goods in the second quarter of 2020, increased 27.5% to ILS 85.6 million in the second quarter 2021 from ILS 67.2 million in the second quarter 2020. Gross margin was 38.3% as compared to 38.6% in the year ago period.

Selling, general and administrative expenses increased to ILS 57.0 million in the second quarter 2021 from ILS 36.9 million in the second quarter 2020, primarily driven by higher salary and wage expenses associated with new stores and higher expenses related to share-based payments, combined with lower expenses in the year ago period due to cost saving actions in response to COVID-19. Excluding one-time sales of COVID-19 related goods in the second quarter of 2020, selling, general and administrative expenses as a percentage of net sales were 25.4% compared with 21.2% in the year ago period.

Operating income was ILS 30.2 million, or 13.5% of total revenue in the second quarter of 2021 compared to operating income excluding the impact from one-time sales of COVID-19 related goods of ILS 30.7 million, or 17.6% of total revenue. Total operating income in the second quarter of 2020 was ILS 40.4 million, or 14.1% of total revenue.

Excluding one-time sales of COVID-19 related goods in the second quarter of 2020, net income was ILS 18.4 million, or ILS 0.10 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2021 as compared with net income of ILS 18.9 million, or ILS 0.11 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2020. Total net income in the second quarter of 2020 was 19.9 million ILS, or ILS 0.11 per diluted share. Adjusted earnings per share increased 23% to ILS 0.13.

Adjusted EBITDA in the second quarter of 2021 increased 4.4% year-over-year. to ILS 30.7 million from ILS 29.5 million in the year ago period. Adjusted EBITDA excludes the effect of IFRS16, the effect of Share-based payment and the impact from one-time sales of COVID-19 related goods.

First Half 2021 Results

Excluding one-time sales of COVID-19 related goods in 2020, total revenue for the first half of 2021 increased 36.8% year-over-year to ILS 475.6 million driven primarily by a 32% increase in comparable store sales and the addition of 4 new stores. Total revenue increased 0.7% to ILS 475.6 million in the first half of 2021 as compared with total revenue of ILS 472.4 million in the year ago period.

Gross profit, excluding one-time sales of COVID-19 related goods in 2020, increased 35.4% to ILS 185.4 million in the first half of 2021 from ILS 136.9 million in the first half of 2020. Gross margin was 39.0% as compared to 39.4% in the year ago period.

Selling, general and administrative expenses increased to ILS 117.7 million in the first half of 2021 from ILS 81.8 million in the first half of 2020, primarily driven by higher salary and wage expenses associated with new stores and higher expenses related to share-based payments, combined with lower expenses in the year ago period due to cost saving actions in response to COVID-19. Excluding one-time sales of COVID-19 related goods in 2020, selling, general and administrative expenses as a percentage of net sales were 24.8% compared with 23.5% in the year ago period.

Operating income was ILS 69.3 million, or 14.6% of total revenue in the first half of 2021 compared to operating income excluding the impact from one-time sales of COVID-19 related goods of ILS 55.6 million, or 16.0% of total revenue in 2020. Total operation income in the first half of 2020 was ILS 69.9 million, or 14.8% of total revenue.

Excluding one-time sales of COVID-19 related goods in 2020, net income increased 26.0% to ILS 45.4 million, or ILS 0.26 per diluted share, in the first half of 2021 as compared with net income of ILS 36.0 million, or ILS 0.21 per diluted share, in the first half of 2020. Total net income in the first half of 2020 was ILS 38.0 million, or ILS 0.21. Adjusted earnings per share of the first half of 2021 increased 47% to ILS 0.32.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 35.8% to ILS 73.2 million in the first half of 2021 from ILS 53.9 million in the year ago period. Adjusted EBITDA excludes the effect of IFRS16, the effect of Share-based payment and the impact from one-time sales of COVID-19 related goods.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Highlights

The Company's cash and cash equivalents balance at June 30, 2021 was ILS 31.2 million, a decrease of 62.2% compared with ILS 82.5 million at June 30, 2020. The Company ended the second quarter 2021 with total debt of ILS 54.9 million compared with total debt of ILS 80.8 million at the end of the second quarter last year.

Inventories increased 78.7% to ILS 197.1 million at June 30, 2021 compared with ILS 110.3 million at June 30, 2020. The increase primarily driven by growth in volume activity and higher expenses related to shipping costs.

Conference Call Information

The Company will host a conference call on August 17, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Standard Time to discuss second quarter fiscal 2021 results. Investors and analysts interested in participating in the call are invited to dial (877) 407-9716 (domestic) or (201) 493-6779 (international) and provide the conference identification number: 13722417. The conference call will also be available to interested parties through a live webcast at https://ir.maxstock.co.il

A telephone replay of the call will be available until August 24, 2021, by dialing (844) 512-2921 (domestic) or (412) 317-6671 (international) and entering the conference identification number: 13722417.

About Max Stock

Max Stock is a leading general discount retailer of everyday essential items in Israel. We offer a broad selection of merchandise across six major categories, operating 52 stores across the country. For more information, please visit https://ir.maxstock.co.il

Forward-Looking Statements

It should be emphasized that this report includes forward-looking information as defined under the Israeli Securities Law, 5728-1968. Forward-looking information is uncertain information regarding the future, including forecasts, projections, estimates or other information which refer to a future event or matter, the eventuation of which is uncertain and/or not within the Company’s control. The forward-looking information included in this report is based on the current information held by the Company or its current assessments, as of the publication date of this report.

__________________________________

1 As used throughout this release, adjusted EBITDA defined as Net Income + Income Tax Expenses + Net Interest Expenses + D&A + Other Expenses - the impact of IFRS 16+ Share-based payment.

Condensed Consolidated Reports of Financial Position

 

 

 

 As of June 30

 

As of December 31

 

 

 

2021

 

2020

 

2020

 

 

 

Unaudited

 

Audited

 

Current assets

 

ILS 000’s

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

31,165

 

82,486

 

118,263

 

Shorts term deposits

 

-

 

40,000

 

24,500

 

Trade receivables (customers)

 

71,881

 

67,602

 

73,740

 

Current tax rebates

 

1,579

 

2,835

 

825

 

Accounts receivable and credit balances

 

19,714

 

6,067 (*)

 

18,373

 

Financial derivatives

 

183

 

931 (*)

 

-

 

Inventory

 

197,146

 

110,334

 

127,272

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

321,668

 

310,255

 

362,973

 

Non-Current Assets

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Long-term deposit

 

160

 

160

 

160

 

Fixed assets, property, plant and equipment, net

 

56,439

 

44,257

 

47,329

 

Right of use assets

 

494,594

 

359,452

 

511,704

 

Deferred taxes

 

9,996

 

7,417

 

10,558

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

561,189

 

411,286

 

569,751

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

882,857

 

721,541

 

932,724

 

Current liabilities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Credit from banking corporations

 

32,150

 

57,434

 

15,432

 

Lease liabilities

 

53,439

 

48,242

 

53,830

 

Trade payables (liabilities to vendors, suppliers and service providers)

 

101,760

 

63,745 (*)

 

116,890

 

Current taxes payable

 

8,522

 

5,935

 

9,783

 

Accounts payable and debit balances

 

31,674

 

31,715 (*)

 

29,775

 

Dividend payable

 

-

 

3,767

 

-

 

Financial derivatives

 

-

 

-

 

2,738

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

227,545

 

210,838

 

228,448

 

Non-Current Liabilities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loans from banking corporations

 

22,768

 

23,354

 

20,622

 

Lease liabilities

 

469,482

 

336,910

 

486,126

 

Liabilities for employee benefits

 

1,936

 

1,964

 

1,936

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

494,186

 

362,228

 

508,684

 

Equity

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Shareholders’ equity

 

152,311

 

134,844

 

177,274

 

Non-controlling interests (minority rights)

 

8,815

 

13,631

 

18,318

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total equity

 

161,126

 

148,475

 

195,592

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

882,857

 

721,541

 

932,724

 

(*) Reclassified.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Profit

 

 

 

For the period of six
months ended
On 30 June

 

For the three-month period
ended
On 30 June

 

For the year
ending
December 31

 

 

2021

 

2020

 

2021

 

2020

 

2020

 

 

Unaudited

 

Unaudited

 

Audited

 

 

ILS 000’s (save for the data about net profit per share)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenues from sales

 

475,570

 

472,441

 

223,604

 

286,375

 

1,010,495

 

 

Cost of goods sold

 

290,174

 

321,185 (*)

 

138,008

 

209,535 (*)

 

651,562

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gross Profit

 

185,396

 

151,256

 

85,596

 

76,840

 

358,933

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Sales and marketing expenses

 

95,818

 

69,898 (*)

 

47,318

 

30,910 (*)

 

170,167

 

 

General and administrative expenses

 

21,929

 

11,936 (*)

 

9,648

 

5,991 (*)

 

33,782

 

 

Other income

 

(1,613)

 

(503)

 

(1,613)

 

(485)

 

(1,224)

 

 

Other expenses

 

-

 

-

 

-

 

-

 

5,479

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating profit

 

69,262

 

69,925

 

30,243

 

40,424

 

150,729

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Financing revenues

 

(1,026)

 

(2,109)

 

-

 

(727)

 

(1,118)

 

 

Financing expenses

 

8,612

 

10,035

 

4,724

 

6,491

 

20,400

 

 

Financing expenses for extraordinary transactions

 

-

 

11,831 (*)

 

-

 

8,375 (*)

 

13,276

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Profits before taxes on income

 

61,676

 

50,168

 

25,519

 

26,285

 

118,171

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Taxes on income

 

16,268

 

12,181

 

7,076

 

6,374

 

30,542

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net profit

 

45,408

 

37,987

 

18,443

 

19,911

 

87,629

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total other comprehensive profit (loss):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Amounts not to be reclassified to profit or loss:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Remeasurement of defined benefit plan

 

-

 

-

 

-

 

-

 

(32)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total comprehensive profit

 

45,408

 

37,987

 

18,443

 

19,911

 

87,597

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net profit attributable to:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Shareholders of the Company

 

37,335

 

32,530

 

14,920

 

16,263

 

72,647

 

 

Non-controlling interests (minority rights)

 

8,073

 

5,457

 

3,523

 

3,648

 

14,982

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

45,408

 

37,987

 

18,443

 

19,911

 

87,629

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total comprehensive profit attributable to:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Shareholders of the Company

 

37,335

 

32,530

 

14,920

 

16,263

 

72,615

 

 

Non-controlling interests (minority rights)

 

8,073

 

5,457

 

3,523

 

3,648

 

14,982

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

45,408

 

37,987

 

18,443

 

19,911

 

87,597

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net profit per share attributable to shareholders of the Company (ILS)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Base net profit

 

0.26

 

0.23

 

0.10

 

0.11

 

0.51

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Diluted net profit

 

0.26

 

0.23

 

0.10

 

0.11

 

0.51

 

(*) Reclassified

 

Condensed Consolidated Reports of Cash Flows

 

 

 

For the period of six
months ended
On 30 June

 

For the three-month period
ended
On 30 June

 

For the year
ending
December 31

 

 

2021

 

2020

 

2021

 

2020

 

2020

 

 

Unaudited

 

Unaudited

 

Audited

 

 

ILS 000’s

Cash flows from current activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net profit

 

45,408

 

37,987

 

18,443

 

19,911

 

87,629

 

Adjustments required to present cash flows from current operations (a)

 

(54,039)

 

17,955 (*)

 

(8,556)

 

27,840 (*)

 

72,308 (*)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net cash deriving from (utilized for) current operations

 

(8,631)

 

55,942

 

9,887

 

47,751

 

159,937

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash Flows from Investment Activities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Acquisition of fixed assets (property, plant and equipment)

 

(12,566)

 

(8,924)

 

(6,393)

 

(4,118)

 

(17,497)

 

Proceeds from realizing fixed assets

 

-

 

-

 

-

 

-

 

640

 

Revenues (payments) from exercising financial derivatives

 

(1,897)

 

639 (*)

 

(891)

 

569 (*)

 

62 (*)

 

Redeeming (making) short-term deposits

 

24,500

 

(40,000)

 

16,500

 

7,300

 

(24,500)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net cash deriving from (utilized for) investment activities

 

10,037

 

(48,285)

 

9,216

 

3,751

 

(41,295)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash Flows from Financing Activities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Obtaining long-term loans from banking corporations

 

12,000

 

14,500

 

-

 

2,500

 

20,500

 

Obtaining short-term loans from banking corporations

 

15,030

 

40,000

 

15,030

 

-

 

40,000

 

Repayment of long-term loans from banking corporations

 

(8,166)

 

(10,258)

 

(3,668)

 

(5,263)

 

(20,992)

 

Repayment of short-term loans from banking corporations

 

-

 

-

 

-

 

-

 

(40,000)

 

Lease payments

 

(19,792)

 

(12,122)

 

(10,729)

 

(6,606) (*)

 

(30,267)

 

Dividends paid to non-controlling (minority) interest holders

 

(17,576)

 

-

 

(13,011)

 

-

 

(8,606)

 

Dividend paid to Company shareholders

 

(70,000)

 

-

 

(70,000)

 

-

 

-

 

Acquisition of non-controlling interests (minority rights)

 

-

 

(3,348)

 

-

 

(2,332)

 

(7,071)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net cash deriving from (utilized for) financing activities

 

(88,504)

 

28,772

 

(82,378)

 

(11,701)

 

(46,436)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

 

(87,098)

 

36,429

 

(63,275)

 

39,801

 

72,206

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Balance of cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period

 

118,263

 

46,057

 

94,440

 

42,685

 

46,057

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Balance of cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period

 

31,165

 

82,486

 

31,165

 

82,486

 

118,263

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(*) Reclassified.

 

Condensed Consolidated Reports of Cash Flows

 

 

 

For the period of six
months ended
On 30 June

 

For the three-month period
ended
On 30 June

 

For the year
ending
December 31

 

 

2021

 

2020

 

2021

 

2020

 

2020

 

 

Unaudited

 

Unaudited

 

Audited

 

 

ILS 000’s

Adjustments required to present cash flows from current operations: (a)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjustments to the profit or loss items:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

24,935

 

19,931

 

12,573

 

9,444 (*)

 

45,347

 

Financing expenses, net

 

10,507

 

20,688 (*)

 

5,143

 

11,373 (*)

 

29,820 (*)

 

Profit from derecognizing lease liabilities

 

(1,613)

 

(503)

 

(1,613)

 

(485)

 

(1,224)

 

Decrease (increase) in fair value of financial derivatives

 

(2,921)

 

(931) (*)

 

(419)

 

2,768 (*)

 

2,738 (*)

 

Cost of share-based payments

 

7,702

 

-

 

3,858

 

-

 

2,345

 

Change in liabilities for employee benefits, net

 

-

 

-

 

-

 

-

 

(61)

 

Taxes on income

 

16,268

 

12,181

 

7,076

 

6,374

 

30,542

 

Capital loss

 

-

 

-

 

-

 

-

 

866

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

54,878

 

51,366

 

26,618

 

29,474

 

110,373

 

Changes in property and liability items:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Decrease (increase) in trade receivables/customers

 

1,859

 

(13,633)

 

17,340

 

(25,171)

 

(19,771)

 

Decrease (increase) in receivables and credit balances

 

(1,341)

 

5,358 (*)

 

1,894

 

30,002 (*)

 

(6,948)

 

Decrease (increase) in inventory

 

(69,874)

 

(7,979)

 

(33,213)

 

28,975

 

(24,917)

 

Increase (decrease) in trade payables (liabilities to vendors, suppliers and service providers)

 

(15,130)

 

4,721 (*)

 

(976)

 

23,178 (*)

 

57,866

 

Increase (decrease) in creditors and debit balances

 

1,893

 

6,112 (*)

 

(6,160)

 

(41,763) (*)

 

9,394 (*)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(82,593)

 

(5,421)

 

(21,115)

 

15,221

 

15,624

 

Cash paid and received by the Company during the year for:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest paid

 

(8,605)

 

(9,497)

 

(4,248)

 

(3,566)

 

(16,606)

 

Interest paid for extraordinary transactions

 

-

 

(10,331)

 

-

 

(10,331)

 

(13,276)

 

Taxes paid, net

 

(17,719)

 

(8,162)

 

(9,811)

 

(2,958)

 

(23,807)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total adjustments required to present cash flows deriving from current activities

 

(54,039)

 

17,955

 

(8,556)

 

27,840

 

72,308

 

 

Non-cash material activity: (b)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Dividend declared

 

-

 

3,767

 

-

 

3,767

 

-

 

Recognition of a right-of-use asset against a lease liability

 

18,994

 

11,815 (*)

 

14,430

 

8,959 (*)

 

190,000

 

Derecognizing a right-of-use asset against a lease liability

 

(14,624)

 

(3,917) (*)

 

(14,624)

 

(3,839) (*)

 

(8,429)

 

Acquisition of non-controlling interests with credit

 

-

 

3,723

 

-

 

3,723

 

-

 

 

(*) Reclassified.

 

The accompanying notes are an integral part of the interim consolidated financial statements

 


