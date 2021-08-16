Max Stock Limited : Reports Second Quarter and First Half Fiscal 2021 Financial Results

Second Quarter Comparable Store Sales Increased 26%

First Half Comparable Store Sales Increased 32%

Max Stock Limited (TASE: MAXO) (the “Company”) today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Second Quarter Summary (excluding the impact of one-time sales of COVID-19 related goods in the year ago period):

Total revenue increased 28.4% to ILS 223.6 million.

Comparable store sales increased 26%.

Operating income of ILS 30.2 million

Net income was 18.4 million

EPS was ILS 0.10

Adjusted EBITDA1 increased 4.4% to ILS 30.7 million.

First Half 2021 Summary: (excluding the impact of one-time sales of COVID-19 related goods in the year ago period)

Total revenue increased 36.8% to ILS 475.6 million.

Comparable store sales increased 32%.

Operating income increased 24.6% to ILS 69.3 million

Net income increased 19.5% to ILS 45.4 million

EPS increased 13.0% to ILS 0.26

Adjusted EBITDA1 increased 35.8% to ILS 73.2 million.

Evan Neumann, Co - Chief Executive Officer, stated, “Our core retail business continued to perform very well during the second quarter underscored by a 26% increase in comparable store sales. We are very pleased with our recent results, especially as a portion of our stores were temporarily closed for a period in May. Over the past year, we have strengthened our foundation for growth through the successful execution of our key merchandising, in-store, and customer service initiatives combined with important infrastructure investments. With our expanding product selection and competitive pricing resonating with a broader audience and driving market share gains, we are fortifying Max Stock’s position as the leading extreme value retailer in Israel and creating an exciting future for all of our stakeholders.”

Second Quarter Results

Excluding one-time sales of COVID-19 related goods in the second quarter of 2020, second quarter 2021 total revenue increased 28.4% year-over-year to ILS 223.6 driven primarily by a 26% increase in comparable store sales and the addition of 4 new stores. Total revenue decreased 21.9% to compared with total revenue of ILS 286.4 million in the year ago period driven by PPE Transaction activities in the same period last year.

Gross profit, excluding one-time sales of COVID-19 related goods in the second quarter of 2020, increased 27.5% to ILS 85.6 million in the second quarter 2021 from ILS 67.2 million in the second quarter 2020. Gross margin was 38.3% as compared to 38.6% in the year ago period.

Selling, general and administrative expenses increased to ILS 57.0 million in the second quarter 2021 from ILS 36.9 million in the second quarter 2020, primarily driven by higher salary and wage expenses associated with new stores and higher expenses related to share-based payments, combined with lower expenses in the year ago period due to cost saving actions in response to COVID-19. Excluding one-time sales of COVID-19 related goods in the second quarter of 2020, selling, general and administrative expenses as a percentage of net sales were 25.4% compared with 21.2% in the year ago period.

Operating income was ILS 30.2 million, or 13.5% of total revenue in the second quarter of 2021 compared to operating income excluding the impact from one-time sales of COVID-19 related goods of ILS 30.7 million, or 17.6% of total revenue. Total operating income in the second quarter of 2020 was ILS 40.4 million, or 14.1% of total revenue.

Excluding one-time sales of COVID-19 related goods in the second quarter of 2020, net income was ILS 18.4 million, or ILS 0.10 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2021 as compared with net income of ILS 18.9 million, or ILS 0.11 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2020. Total net income in the second quarter of 2020 was 19.9 million ILS, or ILS 0.11 per diluted share. Adjusted earnings per share increased 23% to ILS 0.13.

Adjusted EBITDA in the second quarter of 2021 increased 4.4% year-over-year. to ILS 30.7 million from ILS 29.5 million in the year ago period. Adjusted EBITDA excludes the effect of IFRS16, the effect of Share-based payment and the impact from one-time sales of COVID-19 related goods.

First Half 2021 Results

Excluding one-time sales of COVID-19 related goods in 2020, total revenue for the first half of 2021 increased 36.8% year-over-year to ILS 475.6 million driven primarily by a 32% increase in comparable store sales and the addition of 4 new stores. Total revenue increased 0.7% to ILS 475.6 million in the first half of 2021 as compared with total revenue of ILS 472.4 million in the year ago period.

Gross profit, excluding one-time sales of COVID-19 related goods in 2020, increased 35.4% to ILS 185.4 million in the first half of 2021 from ILS 136.9 million in the first half of 2020. Gross margin was 39.0% as compared to 39.4% in the year ago period.

Selling, general and administrative expenses increased to ILS 117.7 million in the first half of 2021 from ILS 81.8 million in the first half of 2020, primarily driven by higher salary and wage expenses associated with new stores and higher expenses related to share-based payments, combined with lower expenses in the year ago period due to cost saving actions in response to COVID-19. Excluding one-time sales of COVID-19 related goods in 2020, selling, general and administrative expenses as a percentage of net sales were 24.8% compared with 23.5% in the year ago period.

Operating income was ILS 69.3 million, or 14.6% of total revenue in the first half of 2021 compared to operating income excluding the impact from one-time sales of COVID-19 related goods of ILS 55.6 million, or 16.0% of total revenue in 2020. Total operation income in the first half of 2020 was ILS 69.9 million, or 14.8% of total revenue.

Excluding one-time sales of COVID-19 related goods in 2020, net income increased 26.0% to ILS 45.4 million, or ILS 0.26 per diluted share, in the first half of 2021 as compared with net income of ILS 36.0 million, or ILS 0.21 per diluted share, in the first half of 2020. Total net income in the first half of 2020 was ILS 38.0 million, or ILS 0.21. Adjusted earnings per share of the first half of 2021 increased 47% to ILS 0.32.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 35.8% to ILS 73.2 million in the first half of 2021 from ILS 53.9 million in the year ago period. Adjusted EBITDA excludes the effect of IFRS16, the effect of Share-based payment and the impact from one-time sales of COVID-19 related goods.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Highlights

The Company's cash and cash equivalents balance at June 30, 2021 was ILS 31.2 million, a decrease of 62.2% compared with ILS 82.5 million at June 30, 2020. The Company ended the second quarter 2021 with total debt of ILS 54.9 million compared with total debt of ILS 80.8 million at the end of the second quarter last year.

Inventories increased 78.7% to ILS 197.1 million at June 30, 2021 compared with ILS 110.3 million at June 30, 2020. The increase primarily driven by growth in volume activity and higher expenses related to shipping costs.

Conference Call Information

The Company will host a conference call on August 17, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Standard Time to discuss second quarter fiscal 2021 results. Investors and analysts interested in participating in the call are invited to dial (877) 407-9716 (domestic) or (201) 493-6779 (international) and provide the conference identification number: 13722417. The conference call will also be available to interested parties through a live webcast at https://ir.maxstock.co.il

A telephone replay of the call will be available until August 24, 2021, by dialing (844) 512-2921 (domestic) or (412) 317-6671 (international) and entering the conference identification number: 13722417.

About Max Stock

Max Stock is a leading general discount retailer of everyday essential items in Israel. We offer a broad selection of merchandise across six major categories, operating 52 stores across the country. For more information, please visit https://ir.maxstock.co.il

Forward-Looking Statements

It should be emphasized that this report includes forward-looking information as defined under the Israeli Securities Law, 5728-1968. Forward-looking information is uncertain information regarding the future, including forecasts, projections, estimates or other information which refer to a future event or matter, the eventuation of which is uncertain and/or not within the Company’s control. The forward-looking information included in this report is based on the current information held by the Company or its current assessments, as of the publication date of this report.

1 As used throughout this release, adjusted EBITDA defined as Net Income + Income Tax Expenses + Net Interest Expenses + D&A + Other Expenses - the impact of IFRS 16+ Share-based payment.

Condensed Consolidated Reports of Financial Position As of June 30 As of December 31 2021 2020 2020 Unaudited Audited Current assets ILS 000’s Cash and cash equivalents 31,165 82,486 118,263 Shorts term deposits - 40,000 24,500 Trade receivables (customers) 71,881 67,602 73,740 Current tax rebates 1,579 2,835 825 Accounts receivable and credit balances 19,714 6,067 (*) 18,373 Financial derivatives 183 931 (*) - Inventory 197,146 110,334 127,272 321,668 310,255 362,973 Non-Current Assets Long-term deposit 160 160 160 Fixed assets, property, plant and equipment, net 56,439 44,257 47,329 Right of use assets 494,594 359,452 511,704 Deferred taxes 9,996 7,417 10,558 561,189 411,286 569,751 882,857 721,541 932,724 Current liabilities Credit from banking corporations 32,150 57,434 15,432 Lease liabilities 53,439 48,242 53,830 Trade payables (liabilities to vendors, suppliers and service providers) 101,760 63,745 (*) 116,890 Current taxes payable 8,522 5,935 9,783 Accounts payable and debit balances 31,674 31,715 (*) 29,775 Dividend payable - 3,767 - Financial derivatives - - 2,738 227,545 210,838 228,448 Non-Current Liabilities Loans from banking corporations 22,768 23,354 20,622 Lease liabilities 469,482 336,910 486,126 Liabilities for employee benefits 1,936 1,964 1,936 494,186 362,228 508,684 Equity Shareholders’ equity 152,311 134,844 177,274 Non-controlling interests (minority rights) 8,815 13,631 18,318 Total equity 161,126 148,475 195,592 882,857 721,541 932,724 (*) Reclassified.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Profit For the period of six

months ended

On 30 June For the three-month period

ended

On 30 June For the year

ending

December 31 2021 2020 2021 2020 2020 Unaudited Unaudited Audited ILS 000’s (save for the data about net profit per share) Revenues from sales 475,570 472,441 223,604 286,375 1,010,495 Cost of goods sold 290,174 321,185 (*) 138,008 209,535 (*) 651,562 Gross Profit 185,396 151,256 85,596 76,840 358,933 Sales and marketing expenses 95,818 69,898 (*) 47,318 30,910 (*) 170,167 General and administrative expenses 21,929 11,936 (*) 9,648 5,991 (*) 33,782 Other income (1,613) (503) (1,613) (485) (1,224) Other expenses - - - - 5,479 Operating profit 69,262 69,925 30,243 40,424 150,729 Financing revenues (1,026) (2,109) - (727) (1,118) Financing expenses 8,612 10,035 4,724 6,491 20,400 Financing expenses for extraordinary transactions - 11,831 (*) - 8,375 (*) 13,276 Profits before taxes on income 61,676 50,168 25,519 26,285 118,171 Taxes on income 16,268 12,181 7,076 6,374 30,542 Net profit 45,408 37,987 18,443 19,911 87,629 Total other comprehensive profit (loss): Amounts not to be reclassified to profit or loss: Remeasurement of defined benefit plan - - - - (32) Total comprehensive profit 45,408 37,987 18,443 19,911 87,597 Net profit attributable to: Shareholders of the Company 37,335 32,530 14,920 16,263 72,647 Non-controlling interests (minority rights) 8,073 5,457 3,523 3,648 14,982 45,408 37,987 18,443 19,911 87,629 Total comprehensive profit attributable to: Shareholders of the Company 37,335 32,530 14,920 16,263 72,615 Non-controlling interests (minority rights) 8,073 5,457 3,523 3,648 14,982 45,408 37,987 18,443 19,911 87,597 Net profit per share attributable to shareholders of the Company (ILS) Base net profit 0.26 0.23 0.10 0.11 0.51 Diluted net profit 0.26 0.23 0.10 0.11 0.51 (*) Reclassified

Condensed Consolidated Reports of Cash Flows For the period of six

months ended

On 30 June For the three-month period

ended

On 30 June For the year

ending

December 31 2021 2020 2021 2020 2020 Unaudited Unaudited Audited ILS 000’s Cash flows from current activities: Net profit 45,408 37,987 18,443 19,911 87,629 Adjustments required to present cash flows from current operations (a) (54,039) 17,955 (*) (8,556) 27,840 (*) 72,308 (*) Net cash deriving from (utilized for) current operations (8,631) 55,942 9,887 47,751 159,937 Cash Flows from Investment Activities Acquisition of fixed assets (property, plant and equipment) (12,566) (8,924) (6,393) (4,118) (17,497) Proceeds from realizing fixed assets - - - - 640 Revenues (payments) from exercising financial derivatives (1,897) 639 (*) (891) 569 (*) 62 (*) Redeeming (making) short-term deposits 24,500 (40,000) 16,500 7,300 (24,500) Net cash deriving from (utilized for) investment activities 10,037 (48,285) 9,216 3,751 (41,295) Cash Flows from Financing Activities Obtaining long-term loans from banking corporations 12,000 14,500 - 2,500 20,500 Obtaining short-term loans from banking corporations 15,030 40,000 15,030 - 40,000 Repayment of long-term loans from banking corporations (8,166) (10,258) (3,668) (5,263) (20,992) Repayment of short-term loans from banking corporations - - - - (40,000) Lease payments (19,792) (12,122) (10,729) (6,606) (*) (30,267) Dividends paid to non-controlling (minority) interest holders (17,576) - (13,011) - (8,606) Dividend paid to Company shareholders (70,000) - (70,000) - - Acquisition of non-controlling interests (minority rights) - (3,348) - (2,332) (7,071) Net cash deriving from (utilized for) financing activities (88,504) 28,772 (82,378) (11,701) (46,436) Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (87,098) 36,429 (63,275) 39,801 72,206 Balance of cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period 118,263 46,057 94,440 42,685 46,057 Balance of cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 31,165 82,486 31,165 82,486 118,263 (*) Reclassified.

Condensed Consolidated Reports of Cash Flows For the period of six

months ended

On 30 June For the three-month period

ended

On 30 June For the year

ending

December 31 2021 2020 2021 2020 2020 Unaudited Unaudited Audited ILS 000’s Adjustments required to present cash flows from current operations: (a) Adjustments to the profit or loss items: Depreciation and amortization 24,935 19,931 12,573 9,444 (*) 45,347 Financing expenses, net 10,507 20,688 (*) 5,143 11,373 (*) 29,820 (*) Profit from derecognizing lease liabilities (1,613) (503) (1,613) (485) (1,224) Decrease (increase) in fair value of financial derivatives (2,921) (931) (*) (419) 2,768 (*) 2,738 (*) Cost of share-based payments 7,702 - 3,858 - 2,345 Change in liabilities for employee benefits, net - - - - (61) Taxes on income 16,268 12,181 7,076 6,374 30,542 Capital loss - - - - 866 54,878 51,366 26,618 29,474 110,373 Changes in property and liability items: Decrease (increase) in trade receivables/customers 1,859 (13,633) 17,340 (25,171) (19,771) Decrease (increase) in receivables and credit balances (1,341) 5,358 (*) 1,894 30,002 (*) (6,948) Decrease (increase) in inventory (69,874) (7,979) (33,213) 28,975 (24,917) Increase (decrease) in trade payables (liabilities to vendors, suppliers and service providers) (15,130) 4,721 (*) (976) 23,178 (*) 57,866 Increase (decrease) in creditors and debit balances 1,893 6,112 (*) (6,160) (41,763) (*) 9,394 (*) (82,593) (5,421) (21,115) 15,221 15,624 Cash paid and received by the Company during the year for: Interest paid (8,605) (9,497) (4,248) (3,566) (16,606) Interest paid for extraordinary transactions - (10,331) - (10,331) (13,276) Taxes paid, net (17,719) (8,162) (9,811) (2,958) (23,807) Total adjustments required to present cash flows deriving from current activities (54,039) 17,955 (8,556) 27,840 72,308 Non-cash material activity: (b) Dividend declared - 3,767 - 3,767 - Recognition of a right-of-use asset against a lease liability 18,994 11,815 (*) 14,430 8,959 (*) 190,000 Derecognizing a right-of-use asset against a lease liability (14,624) (3,917) (*) (14,624) (3,839) (*) (8,429) Acquisition of non-controlling interests with credit - 3,723 - 3,723 - (*) Reclassified. The accompanying notes are an integral part of the interim consolidated financial statements

