Max Stock Ltd. to Host Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call on November 23, 2021

11/17/2021 | 12:31pm EST
Max Stock Limited (TASE: MAXO) (the “Company”) today announced it will host a conference call on November 23, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Standard Time to discuss its first nine months and third quarter 2021 results.

Investors and analysts interested in participating in the call are invited to dial (877) 407-9716 (domestic) or (201) 493-6779 (international) and provide the conference identification number: 13725239. The conference call will also be available to interested parties through a live webcast at https://ir.maxstock.co.il

Max Stock plans to issue a press release with its first nine months and third quarter 2021 results and post an updated investor presentation on https://ir.maxstock.co.il prior to the call.

A telephone replay of the call will be available until November 30, 2021, by dialing (844) 512-2921 (domestic) or (412) 317-6671 (international) and entering the conference identification number: 13725239.

About Max Stock
Max Stock is a leading general discount retailer of everyday essential items in Israel. We offer a broad selection of merchandise across six major categories, operating 53 stores across the country. For more information, please visit https://ir.maxstock.co.il


© Business Wire 2021
HOT NEWS