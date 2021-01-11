Log in
MaxSold, North America's leading online auction platform for downsizing and estate sales, offers zero-commission auctions to assist charitable sector fundraising efforts

01/11/2021 | 07:30am EST
BOSTON, Jan. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In response to the tremendous challenges facing the charitable sector, MaxSold is offering non-profit organizations zero-commission, online, no-contact auctions to replace the silent auctions they would otherwise have held at galas or in-person fundraising events. 

During the pandemic, MaxSold has seen double the number of online charity and fundraising auctions year-over-year. MaxSold has already raised more than $150,000 for the charitable sector since the start of the pandemic. Organizations who have used MaxSold include Rotary Clubs, church groups, food projects, women’s shelters, education and animal groups. There has been a variety of items in these auctions, often reflecting the creativity required of organizations during COVID-19. Auctions included antiques and collectibles, artwork, sporting equipment, gift certificates, online courses, and experiences that would further support business in their local communities.

“Under normal circumstances, the work done by charities and non-profits is invaluable to society,” says Emma Lo, Director of Customer Success, MaxSold. “During times of crisis, this work must find a way to continue in order to support local communities.”

By hosting an online auction, charities create a way for their donors and followers to support them even during lockdowns and social distancing measures, and they benefit from increased reach because the auction is online.

“I think most organizations today are struggling with budgets and how to continue being feasible,” says Alicia Gordon, Director of the Rotary Club of Kingston and Partner at Gordon's Downsizing and Estate Sales Ltd. “There are a lot of advantages to holding an online auction-- the way the money is handled, the support you get for posting items online and ultimately the immediate digital reach.”

“In the start-up community, we think of partnerships between business and other sectors as a way of adding social value back into the local community,” says Sushee Perumal, CEO of MaxSold. “We have developed a simple online system for hosting online auctions and we are thrilled that our platform can be used to further the mandates of organizations in the charitable sector.”

On Wednesday, January 13th, MaxSold will host a webinar “How to Host a Successful Virtual Fundraiser for Your Non-profit.” To learn more, register for the event at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/how-to-host-a-successful-virtual-fundraiser-for-your-nonprofit-tickets-133862234547?aff=erelexpmlt

About MaxSold.

MaxSold, Online Downsizing and Estate Sales, is the leading online platform for selling home contents quickly. MaxSold has been named in the Financial Times 2020 ranking of fastest growing companies in the Americas.

MaxSold handles the technological side of selling used goods, including online marketing, payment collection, bidder support and receipts for all sellers whether they’re individuals looking to sell their personal possessions, or partner sellers such as professional auctioneers, move managers, estate planners and real estate advisors. In terms of clearing contents from a house, MaxSold is the easy and fast solution, while recovering maximum value for items.

The company has grown substantially, now serving thousands of clients annually with a strong existing presence in 35 metropolitan areas across North America. MaxSold has become a national and trusted brand for re-selling large volumes—whether through an estate sale, downsizing or decluttering project.

For more info visit: MaxSold Pressroom
Or contact:


Kate Morris, PR and Communications
Kate.morris@maxsold.com / 647-358-7385

Danielle Forget, PR and Media Relations 
danielle.forget@maxsold.com

© GlobeNewswire 2021
