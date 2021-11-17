Log in
Maxihost Selects Scala Data Centers to Extend Brazil Data Center

11/17/2021 | 09:01am EST
SÃO PAULO, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Scala Data Centers — the sustainable hyperscalable data center platform founded by DigitalBridge — digital infrastructure investment holding company of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE: DBRG) – is excited to announce a strategic partnership with global bare metal cloud provider Maxihost.

Maxihost's bare metal cloud platform enables rapid deployment, high performance, secure seamless experiences, and ease of maintenance through a combination of dedicated servers, high-end processors, and software-based automation. Scala was selected by Maxihost to extend the capacity of Maxihost's cutting-edge MH1 São Paulo facility. 

"Our MH1 facility is reaching capacity and we needed to ensure an infrastructure that could keep up with our rapidly expanding growth rate. Thus, the partnership with Scala provides us with an environment of exceptional scalability, reliability, quality, and security, ensuring the continuity of our business in the long term," explains Guilherme Soubihe Alberto, CEO of Maxihost. According to the executive, Maxihost serves customers with a global presence in diverse segments such as games, CDN, VPN, communication, streaming, and integrators, which require high processing, low latency, and agility. 

Scala serves as a trusted advisor and sees its infrastructure as an extension of its customers' environments. "We enable a robust data center platform that guarantees the necessary infrastructure customization, in line with a long-term commitment to delivering connectivity, security, and power that will enable Maxihost to correctly size its upcoming increased capacity requirements," says Cleber Braz, Vice President of Business Development & Customer Services.

Scala customers who are looking to deploy cloud, edge, and other latency-sensitive applications, can now have direct access to Maxihost's industry-leading dedicated hardware and bare metal capabilities as the initiative positions Maxihost as the bare metal partner in Scala's ecosystem.

Maxihost's new MH2 facility will be deployed at Scala's SP2 data center, located in the city of São Paulo. A high-speed optical fiber ring will be established to connect MH2 to Maxihost's existing MH1 facility (just 6 km away), ensuring low latency connectivity between the sites and creating the opportunity for customers to have site redundancy. Customers from both sites will also be able to leverage the fiber backbone for reliability and performance.

MH2 will accommodate an initial power of almost 2 MW. The contract is designed to support future Maxihost expansion in the Scala environment by guaranteeing the availability of renewable and certified energy, backed by renewable energy certificates (RECs), issued by The International REC Standard Foundation.

About Scala Data Centers

Scala Data Centers is the Sustainable Hyperscalable Data Centers platform based in Brazil and founded by DigitalBridge. Developed to meet and exceed the growing demand for digital access in Latin America, Scala has a highly qualified team of more than 300 professionals and applies a flexible and innovative approach to offer exceptional colocation services for hyperscale customers, service providers and cloud software, and large companies. We customize cutting-edge solutions for each customer in the construction of state-of-the-art data centers, with high availability, high energy efficiency, and very high density. All of this is combined with the best sustainability practices guided by our ESG (Environmental, Social, Governance) program. For more information, visit www.scaladatacenters.com.

About Maxihost

Maxihost is a global provider of on-demand bare metal cloud for businesses of all sizes. Its mission is to help make the Internet faster and safer by providing powerful, secure, scalable infrastructure solutions. In addition to São Paulo, Brazil, Maxihost has a presence in Santiago, Mexico City, New York City, Miami, Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles, Sydney, Tokyo, and London. For more information, visit www.maxihost.com or contact sales@maxihost.com.

 

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/maxihost-selects-scala-data-centers-to-extend-brazil-data-center-301426285.html

SOURCE Scala Data Centers


© PRNewswire 2021
