MaximBet to Match All User Donations to Colorado Wildfire Relief

Lifestyle Sports Betting Brand Donates $10,000 to Boulder County Community Wildfire Fund, Calls on Sports Betting Industry to Join Forces in Supporting Colorado

MaximBet, the lifestyle sports betting and online casino brand owned and operated by Carousel Group, today announced it will match all user donations made to support those affected by this week’s catastrophic Colorado wildfires. MaximBet, which launched in Colorado this fall, will make an initial donation of $10,000 to the Boulder County Community Wildfire Fund and match the donation of any MaximBet user to the fund as well.

“Watching the devastation unfold across Colorado yesterday was heartbreaking, and our hearts go out to all the families impacted by the wildfire,” said Daniel Graetzer, CEO, MaximBet. “Since choosing Colorado as the first state to launch MaximBet, we have been overwhelmed by the community and support we received in just a short period of time. We want to repay that kindness and call on all MaximBet users to give what they can to support those who need it most this holiday season.”

In addition to matching user donations, MaximBet will also reward all users with a bonus deposit equal to their donation amount (up to $100). MaximBet is also calling on the rest of the sports betting and gaming industry to come together in support of Colorado, which has long been a proponent for safe and legal betting.

“Colorado welcomed the sports betting industry with open arms, introducing us to the incredible and passionate sports fans across the state,” Graetzer said. “It’s our hope that the entire industry comes together to support the people of this great state and help rebuild the communities hit hard by this catastrophe.”

Community Foundation Boulder County activated the Boulder County Wildfire Fund on December 30th in response to the devastation caused by wildfires across Denver and Boulder County. The foundation, in partnership with government and nonprofit organizations, will support the more than 35,000 residents who were evacuated as hundreds of homes and businesses were lost to the wildfire.

MaximBet users can donate to the Boulder County Wildfire Fund via the Community Foundation’s website at commfound.org/grants/get-grant/Boulder-County-Wildfire-Fund. Following the donation, MaximBet asks users to share their donation on Twitter and Facebook, or via email at support@maximbet.com.

About MaximBet

MaximBet is an immersive entertainment and lifestyle experience, bringing the best in online betting and the coolest real-world experiences all onto one platform. MaximBet will give players incredible real-life and virtual access to celebrities, athletes, and influencers, and let guests truly live the Maxim lifestyle wherever they live and play. MaximBet is an Approved Gaming Operator of Major League Baseball (MLB) and the National Basketball Association (NBA).

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211231005093/en/