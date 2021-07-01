Log in
Maximum deposit rates approved for August in Kazakhstan

07/01/2021
The Kazakhstan Deposit Insurance Fund (KDIF) approved the maximum recommended rates for deposits in tenge for August 2021, Kazpravda.kz reports.

«The maximum rates on short-term tenge-denominated deposits did not change, since the base rate of the National Bank of Kazakhstan in June was kept at the level of 9.0%. The maximum rates on term deposits for 12 and 24 months and savings deposits for 24 months were kept at the same level due to low activity in these segments of the deposit market,» the Fund said in a statement.

The level of the maximum rate on savings deposits for 12 months was slightly reduced to 13.9%, due to a decrease in the weighted average market rate on such deposits. However, as before, rates on such deposits remain the highest among other types of deposits, the press service noted.

Source: Казахстанская правда

Disclaimer

National Bank of Kazakhstan published this content on 01 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 July 2021 07:02:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
