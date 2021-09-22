Maxwell : Launches Maxwell : Capital, a New Secondary Market Investor for Small and Midsize Mortgage Lenders

Maxwell Capital will provide additional access to capital for $1.5 Trillion market of community based lenders.

Maxwell, the leading digital mortgage and technology-enabled solutions platform for small to midsize mortgage lenders, today announced the launch of Maxwell Capital. The Maxwell Capital platform will provide the hundreds of community lenders on Maxwell’s digital mortgage platform additional access to the secondary market by acting as a dedicated investor.

In today’s market, local and regional lenders need secondary market partners who provide the speed and agility for them to capture the volume of available loans. In combination with Maxwell’s existing scale, Maxwell Capital enables these lenders to compete in the capital markets alongside some of the industry’s largest players. The Maxwell Capital platform is intended for those lenders who originate loans on the Maxwell platform and average total origination volume of between $200 million and $2 billion a year.

“Lenders serving communities across the country face an enormous challenge in competing against the largest lenders who have the technology and the scale to generate higher margins that deliver competitive rates to borrowers,” said Maxwell co-founder and CEO John Paasonen. “We built Maxwell Capital to create a faster and more transparent experience, allowing us to share those benefits with the hundreds of lenders using Maxwell today. This type of partnership approach is rare, and it’s one more way we’re giving lenders a financial edge to compete.”

By using Maxwell Capital, lenders will experience a new kind of investor that uses technology to decrease time on warehouse lines, create consistent workflow from trade execution through settlement, and produce dependable outcomes for lenders and their borrowers. In turn, the Maxwell point of sale’s machine learning and automation dramatically improves the quality of loans being processed, allowing for quicker decision-making that saves businesses time and money.

One of the fastest-growing mortgage solution providers in the U.S., Maxwell has more than tripled its revenue every twelve months since it was founded in 2016. Last year alone, Maxwell facilitated over $60 billion in loan volume through its platform, putting it alongside the scale of large lenders like U.S. Bank and Citibank. More than 250 lenders on the platform outperform the market by closing 20% more loans per month and saving over 13 days in the time to close.

Maxwell Capital is the latest addition to the company’s suite of comprehensive, tech-enabled solutions for America’s lenders. Each Maxwell solution focuses on giving lenders a meaningful financial advantage in their market. Maxwell’s offerings now provide value throughout the entire lending process, from point of sale intake of application and loan processing to quality control and now an investment partner in the secondary market. These solutions empower every lender to work efficiently, focus on high-value tasks, and compete against larger, technology-powered industry players.

Sadie Gurley, who joined Maxwell earlier in 2021 following a tenured career at Goldman Sachs, Fortress and Marathon, will lead Maxwell Capital. Collectively, the Maxwell Capital leadership team holds over 50 years of industry tenure, providing deep experience and guidance to lenders.

Maxwell Capital is available exclusively to customers using Maxwell’s point of sale and is backed by dedicated service and support.

About Maxwell

Maxwell empowers mortgage lenders to enhance borrower experience, increase efficiency, and improve their economics by intelligently automating workflow through its digital platform and technology-powered solutions. Over 250 mortgage lenders, banks, and credit unions nationwide use the Maxwell platform to serve tens of thousands of homebuyers every day. Founded in 2015, Maxwell is a member of the Mortgage Bankers Association and is proud to be built in Denver, Colorado. Since 2017, it has been named one of the most innovative companies in real estate by HousingWire Magazine and recently ranked as the 154th fastest-growing private company in the country on the Inc. 5000 list.

