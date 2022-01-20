Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Maxwell formally requests new trial after lawyers raise concern about juror

01/20/2022 | 04:46am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Ghislaine Maxwell trial in New York

(Refiles to correct typographical error in headline)

By Luc Cohen

NEW YORK (Reuters) -Ghislaine Maxwell's lawyers late on Wednesday formally asked for a new trial after the British socialite's lawyers raised concern about a juror's possible failure to disclose before the trial that he was sexually abused as a child.

Maxwell, 60, was convicted https://www.reuters.com/world/us/maxwell-jury-resume-deliberations-after-judge-warns-omicron-risk-2021-12-29 on Dec. 29 on five counts of sex trafficking and other crimes for recruiting and grooming teenage girls to have sexual encounters with the late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Maxwell faces up to 65 years in prison.

"Today, counsel for Ghislaine Maxwell filed her motion for a new trial," her defense lawyer, Bobbi C. Sternheim, said in a letter to U.S. District Judge Alison J. Nathan.

In the letter, Sternheim asked that all submissions pertaining to "Juror No. 50" remain under seal until the court rules on the motion.

Maxwell's lawyers said this month there were "incontrovertible grounds https://www.reuters.com/world/us/ghislaine-maxwells-prosecutors-seek-inquiry-into-jurors-sexual-abuse-claim-2022-01-05" for a new trial after a juror, who asked to be identified by his first and middle names, Scotty David, told Reuters and other news media that he described being abused as a child during jury deliberations.

The next day Maxwell's lawyer wrote to the judge seeking a new trial and New York attorney Todd Spodek filed an appearance in Maxwell's case on behalf of Juror No. 50. Spodek did not respond to a request for comment and has not disclosed his client's name in the Maxwell case.

Concerns have been raised that Scotty David did not disclose his abuse during pretrial screening.

Prospective jurors were asked in a questionnaire whether they had ever been a victim of sexual abuse. Scotty David told Reuters https://www.reuters.com/world/us/some-ghislaine-maxwell-jurors-initially-doubted-accusers-juror-says-2022-01-05 he did not remember the question, but that he would have answered honestly.

Prosecutors, who have requested that U.S. District Judge Alison Nathan conduct an inquiry into the juror's statements, will have until Feb. 2 to respond to Maxwell's motion.

Legal experts told Reuters that Maxwell would not be guaranteed https://www.reuters.com/world/us/no-guarantee-new-maxwell-trial-after-jurors-revelations-experts-say-2022-01-07 a new trial even if the juror did not disclose his abuse on the questionnaire, noting that cases of juror dishonesty that led to verdicts being overturned generally involved jurors who deliberately lied in order to be selected.

Nathan last week scheduled Maxwell's sentencing hearing for June 28.

Epstein killed himself in 2019 at the age of 66 in a Manhattan jail cell while awaiting trial on sex abuse charges.

(Reporting by Luc Cohen in New York and Akriti Sharma in Bengaluru;Editing by Noeleen Walder, Robert Birsel)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
COHEN & COMPANY INC. -1.50% 14.5289 Delayed Quote.-1.90%
ON SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION -6.38% 59.01 Delayed Quote.-13.12%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:06aGlobal energy transition to cause short-term economic pain -report
RE
05:04aIndonesia lifts export ban on 139 coal companies as of Thursday -official
RE
05:02aBoeing recovery sidetracked by regulatory tussles on big jets
RE
04:59aMoldova introduces state of emergency in energy sector
RE
04:59aExceedingly good Christmas for Mr Kipling cakes spurs Premier Foods' outlook
RE
04:58aBytedance's total revenue hit around $58 billion in 2021 -sources
RE
04:58aChina property shares, bonds rally on hopes govt measures will aid liquidity
RE
04:58aBytedance revenue grew by 70% year-on-year in 2021, slowing down from 2020 - sources
RE
04:57aSix in 10 have unfavourable view of UK's Johnson -poll
RE
04:54aOil stocks, GSK weakness pull FTSE 100 lower; Deliveroo jumps
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Wall Street sell-off deepens, Nasdaq confirms correction
2Stocks slip in Europe as investors refine Fed hike bets
3Ascom : achieves solid results in 2021 despite negative impact of compo..
4China cuts key rates, steps up monetary stimulus to boost economy
5PROSUS : From Sell to buy Rating by Goldman Sachs

HOT NEWS