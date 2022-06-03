Log in
May CPI Seen Up 0.7% -- Data Week Ahead

06/03/2022 | 02:16pm EDT
The following are forecasts for next week's U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal. 

 
DATE      TIME  RELEASE                    PERIOD     CONSENSUS    PREVIOUS 
          (ET) 
Tuesday   0830  U.S. Trade Deficit          Apr      $90.3B  (8)   $109.8B 
          1500  Consumer Credit             Apr     +$35B    (3)  +$52.4B 
Wednesday 1000  Wholesale Inventories       Apr      +1.9%   (3)   +2.3% 
Thursday  0830  Jobless Claims              Jun 4     195K   (4)    200K 
Friday    0830  Consumer Price Index  M/M   May      +0.7%   (10)  +0.3% 
                  -- ex food & energy M/M   May      +0.5%   (10)  +0.6% 
          0830  Consumer Price Index  Y/Y   May      +8.2%   (6)   +8.3% 
                  -- ex food & energy Y/Y   May      +5.9%   (6)   +6.2% 
          1000  Consumer Sentiment          Jun       59.0   (5)    58.4* 
                  (prelim) 
          1400  Monthly Federal Budget      May       N/A         -$132B** 
 
*May Final Reading 
**May 2021 Reading 
 
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

Write to Tim Merle at dataweekahead@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-03-22 1415ET

