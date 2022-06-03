May CPI Seen Up 0.7% -- Data Week Ahead

The following are forecasts for next week's U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS (ET) Tuesday 0830 U.S. Trade Deficit Apr $90.3B (8) $109.8B 1500 Consumer Credit Apr +$35B (3) +$52.4B Wednesday 1000 Wholesale Inventories Apr +1.9% (3) +2.3% Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims Jun 4 195K (4) 200K Friday 0830 Consumer Price Index M/M May +0.7% (10) +0.3% -- ex food & energy M/M May +0.5% (10) +0.6% 0830 Consumer Price Index Y/Y May +8.2% (6) +8.3% -- ex food & energy Y/Y May +5.9% (6) +6.2% 1000 Consumer Sentiment Jun 59.0 (5) 58.4* (prelim) 1400 Monthly Federal Budget May N/A -$132B** *May Final Reading **May 2021 Reading (Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

Write to Tim Merle at dataweekahead@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-03-22 1415ET