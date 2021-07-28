MayReleased on 28 July 2021 | 25 KB

|
|
|
Total Credit Growth (apc) 3
|
-1.8
|
-1.3
|
1.7
|
|
|
Total Outstanding Loan (Ann. Tot $ m)3
|
|
486.6
|
488.1
|
495.4
|
|
|
Household (apc)4
|
|
-0.2
|
-0.2
|
0.0
|
|
|
Business (apc)4
|
|
-3.7
|
-2.7
|
3.7
|
|
|
Exchange Settlement Accounts (TOP million)
|
|
277.3
|
269.6
|
139.5
|
|
|
NRBT Notes on issue (TOP million)
|
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
|
|
Banks' holding of Govt Securities (TOPmillion)
|
|
33.8
|
33.8
|
32.9
|
|
|
Broad Money (M2, TOP million) 5
|
|
724.7
|
712.3
|
592.2
|
|
|
Overseas Exchange Transactions 6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Imports (annual Total, TOP million)
|
|
461.9
|
453.0
|
416.6
|
|
|
Imports (apc)
|
|
10.9
|
7.5
|
-6.3
|
|
|
Exports (annual total, TOP million)
|
|
12.5
|
12.5
|
18.2
|
|
|
Exports (apc)
|
|
-31.3
|
-33.3
|
-10.3
|
|
|
Travel Receipts (annual total, TOP million)
|
|
21.2
|
22.2
|
117.2r
|
|
|
Travel Receipts (apc)
|
|
-81.9
|
-82.5
|
-8.2r
|
|
|
Remittances (annual total, TOP million)7
|
455.4
|
447.6
|
345.8r
|
|
|
Remittances (apc)7
|
|
31.7
|
29.5
|
-1.5r
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Exchange Rate
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
USD/TOP
|
|
0.4445
|
0.4401
|
0.4334
|
|
|
AUD/TOP
|
|
0.5712
|
0.5697
|
0.6635
|
|
|
NZD/TOP
|
|
0.6142
|
0.6160
|
0.7108
|
|
|
FJD/TOP
|
|
0.8745
|
0.8706
|
0.9204
|
|
|
Nominal Effective Exchange Rate Index 8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
88.28
|
87.20
|
|
94.82
|
|
|
Real Effective Exchange Rate Index 8
|
|
105.46
|
104.55r
|
|
110.33r
|
|
|
Interest Rates
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted Average Lending Rate (%)9
|
|
7.73
|
7.71
|
7.81
|
|
|
Housing (%)
|
|
8.08
|
8.08
|
8.02
|
|
|
Business (%)9
|
|
7.13
|
7.12
|
7.64
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted Average Deposit Rate (%)9
|
|
2.00
|
1.98
|
2.12
|
|
|
12-month term (%)
|
|
3.96
|
3.95
|
4.81
|
|
|
Savings (%)
|
|
2.57
|
2.56
|
2.60
|
|
|
Term (%)9
|
|
3.22
|
3.24
|
|
3.49r
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Notes:
|
apc = annual percent change
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1- Methodology used for this calculation has changed in February 2017 to include both imports of goods and services.
|
|
|
|
|
compared to previous publications.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2- CPI as published by the Statistics Department was rebased in September 2018. The base period of September 2018 = 100.
|
|
|
3- This series includes total loans from the banking system, including Government Development Loan.
|
|
|
|
|
4- The methodology for calculating this series was updated in August 2014, resulting in revisions to the full history of data.
|
|
|
|
|
5- The methodology for calculating this series was updated in March 2014, resuting in revisions to the data backdating to January 2012
|
|
|
6- Historical OET data up to May 2014 has been updated with the transition to Balance of Payments Manual 6.
|
|
|
|
|
7- The methodology for calculating this series was updated in May 2015, resulting in revisions to the data backdating to May 2014.
|
|
|
8- The methodology for calculating this series was updated in September 2013, resulting in revisions to the full history of data.
|
|
|
9- The methodology for calculating this series was updated to include interest rates and total loans of the Government Development Loans.
|
|
|
r- Data in previous months may have been adjusted to incorporate revisions.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Prepared by National Reserve Bank of Tonga Economics Department
|
|
|
|
Last updated
|
28 Jul 21
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|