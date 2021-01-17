Log in
Mayo Clinic Laboratories and American Hospital Dubai Announce Strategic Partnership

01/17/2021 | 12:26pm EST
Mayo Clinic Laboratories and American Hospital Dubai announce a strategic partnership aimed at improving advanced laboratory diagnostics in the Dubai region. Under the agreement, the two organizations will begin delivering laboratory testing through a collaboration based out of American Hospital Dubai in early 2021.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210117005035/en/

American Hospital Dubai (Photo: AETOSWire)

American Hospital Dubai (Photo: AETOSWire)

Sherif Beshara, Group CEO of American Hospital Dubai, commented, “We are excited to build upon the knowledge of Mayo Clinic Laboratories to deliver practice-defining diagnostics in the region.”

“Our goal for this relationship is to offer advanced laboratory testing to better help clinicians answer complex medical questions for their patients,” says William Morice II, M.D., Ph.D., president of Mayo Clinic Laboratories. “Effective laboratory diagnostics is critical to improving patient care, and, by bringing this service straight to the region, we are dramatically reducing test turnaround times.”

Mayo Clinic Laboratories and American Hospital Dubai also will work together to improve access to complex laboratory diagnostics for the region’s providers. By improving access to laboratory testing, health care providers will have the necessary tools to advance patient care.

Dr Paul Aoun, Head of Endocrinology and Director of the Mayo Clinic Liaison at the American Hospital Dubai, said, “The essence of this partnership is in line with the ‘union of forces’ spirit for the betterment of patients. This milestone achievement will help integrate the best available advancements in clinical diagnostics for the ultimate goal of improving patient care.”

“Laboratory medicine is an essential foundation for patient care, and without it, providers are not able to provide their patients with accurate and timely answers. Both our organizations are dedicated to building this foundation for the patients in the region,” says Mohamed Salama, M.D., chief medical officer for Mayo Clinic Laboratories.

Under the agreement, testing will be performed either at American Hospital Dubai or a Mayo Clinic Laboratories facility.

About Mayo Clinic Laboratories

Mayo Clinic Laboratories is the reference laboratory for Mayo Clinic and provides advanced laboratory testing and pathology services to support 4,000 health care organizations around the world. Revenue from this testing supports medical education and research at Mayo Clinic, a nonprofit worldwide leader in medical care, research and education for people from all walks of life. Complemented by collaborations with diagnostic and biotechnology companies, the department maintains a robust diagnostic test-development program, launching more than 120 new tests each year.

About American Hospital Dubai

A key healthcare provider in the Middle East, American Hospital Dubai was established in 1996. The 252-bed, acute care, general medical/surgical private hospital has state-of-the-art facilities and an experienced team of healthcare professionals specialized in more than 40 medical and surgical specialties assuring comprehensive care. All physicians at American Hospital Dubai are American Board Certified or equivalent, ensuring that patients receive the highest standards of care in the UAE and the MENA region.

*Source: AETOSWire


© Business Wire 2021
