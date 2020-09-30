Log in
Mayor Bynum Recognizes Veteran Employer Champions

09/30/2020 | 01:10pm EDT
Mayor Bynum Recognizes Veteran Employer Champions

Mayor G.T. Bynum, Community Service Council (CSC) and CSC's Oklahoma Veteran Alliance recognized 13 companies today for becoming Veteran Employer Champions.

The Veteran Employer Champions program was created after a statewide survey was launched at a Governor's Veteran Symposium in October 2017 with the goal of building an employer network to create programming and peer-to-peer learning for organizations interested in recruiting, hiring and developing veterans in the workplace.

This is the third year for the Veteran Employer Champion Survey. The survey encourages employers to continually take intentional steps to ensure they are creating a veteran-ready workplace to be recognized as a champion.

The City of Tulsa is taking a lead effort in expanding employment opportunities for veterans within the Tulsa community.

'Veterans are disciplined team members that boost any employer's business. They take the work they've done in real-world situations and apply it to the workforce with many transferable skills,' Mayor G.T. Bynum said. 'The goal of this program is to recognize those community partners who exhibit a strong commitment to our Tulsa veterans by providing them with a meaningful career and opportunity for growth when they return home.'

The Community Service Council and the Oklahoma Veteran Alliance Employment Committee developed a scoring rubric and survey process and scoring rubric to carefully identify Veteran Employer Champions in Oklahoma and the Tulsa region.

To become recognized as a Veteran Employer Champion, companies must meet six benchmarks, including: veteran hiring and recruiting; veteran resource groups, onboarding, or buddy programs; veteran programs and community support; veteran employee resources and/or supports; veteran executive sponsor leading veteran strategies; and guard and reserve employee supports.

The 13 companies recognized today include: AAON; American Electric Power / Public Service of Oklahoma; APSCO; Baker Hughes; Barracuda Staffing, Inc; Berryhill Fire Protection District; CenturyLink; City of Tulsa, Goodwill Industries of Tulsa; Lowe's; Oklahoma Employment Security Commission; ONE Gas; ONEOK, Inc.

Seven businesses came very close to meeting all criteria and were also recognized as honorable mention recipients.

Those companies include: Hilti; Melton Truck Lines; NextOp; Revitalize T-Town; Southern Nazarene University; Spirit Aerosystems; and TTCU Federal Credit Union.

'It is our honor to acknowledge these organizations that go above and beyond to provide veteran-ready cultures in northeast Oklahoma,' said Pete Luitwieler, Program Manager for the Community Service Council's Oklahoma Veteran Alliance. 'Finding connection and purpose are critical for veterans in their transition home. These companies are helping our local heroes thrive - this is an invaluable service to our community and country.'

Partners of the Veteran Employer Champions are the City of Tulsa, Community Service Council, DR Consulting, Key Personnel, Oklahoma Department of Veteran Affairs and Oklahoma Veteran Alliance.

The partnership was created to identify and build an employer network of organizations interested in recruiting, hiring and developing veterans in the workplace.

If a company wants to join the Veteran Employer Champion Network, please contact Pete Luitwieler, Program Manager for CSC's Oklahoma Veteran Connections and Oklahoma Veteran Alliance, pluitwieler@csctulsa.org.

City of Tulsa Veterans Resource Center: www.cityoftulsa.org/veterans

Community Service Council Veterans Resource: http://csctulsa.org/veterans-support/

Disclaimer

City of Tulsa, OK published this content on 30 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 September 2020 17:09:01 UTC
