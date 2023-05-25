STORY: Flowers and cards lay outside the house in the picturesque town of Kuesnacht, on the shore of Lake Zurich, where Turner died on Wednesday (May 24) at the age of 83.

"She lived life, she loved to live here," Kuesnacht mayor Markus Ernst told Reuters. "All the stories you hear about superstars, they definitely didn't fit to her. I mean, she was really very natural and therefore, I think the whole community loved her."

Turner moved to Switzerland with her longtime partner Erwin Bach in 1995. In 2013, shortly after marrying Bach, she became a Swiss national and gave up her U.S. citizenship.

Ernst said that Turner moved to Kuesnacht so "she could live in freedom without being annoyed by anything."

"I think that's exactly what she found here and what she loved here," he said.