STORY: :: France soccer captain Mbappe says it is 'urgent'

for people to vote in the parliamentary election run-off

:: UEFA

:: July 4, 2024

:: Hamburg, Germany

:: Kylian Mbappe, France captain

"I think that more than ever, we have to go and vote, it is really urgent, we cannot leave our country in the hands of these people, it is really urgent. We saw the results of the first round, it's catastrophic. We really hope that this will change and that everyone will mobilize to vote... and vote for the right side."

Mbappe has been among several French players at the European Championship who have spoken out against the potential of Marine Le Pen's RN party gaining control of France's 577-seat national parliament, describing the situation as urgent.

He had previously called on France's young voters to reject extremism and, on the eve of his team's quarter-final against Portugal, was asked again for a message ahead of the return to the polls on Sunday for the parliamentary election run-off.