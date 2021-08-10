Log in
McAfee Enterprise : Unveils Integration With Microsoft Dynamics 365 for Greater Security and Compliance in the Cloud

08/10/2021 | 12:02am EDT
MVISION Cloud to offer Industry first API integration for Sensitive Data Detection, Threat Protection and Activity Monitoring Capabilities in Microsoft Dynamics 365

McAfee Enterprise today announced that MVISION Cloud, part of its secure access service edge (SASE) offering - MVISION Unified Cloud Edge (UCE), now provides enhanced security coverage for Microsoft Dynamics 365, a line of enterprise resource planning and customer relationship management software applications. This solution complements Dynamics 365 capabilities by using a frictionless API-based cloud-native approach that allows IT teams to seamlessly enforce data loss prevention (DLP) policies and collaboration controls, access control, address threats from insiders and compromised accounts, audit all user activity and secure corporate data as users collaborate in the cloud.

Microsoft Dynamics 365 is a portfolio of intelligent business applications that empowers organizations to deliver operational excellence and create more engaging customer experiences. It brings together customers and products, people and data to bridge sales and service, supply chains and store fronts with connected business applications to reach more customers in more places. McAfee is one of the only cloud access security broker (CASB) vendor who has released API-integrated enterprise data and threat protection capabilities for Dynamics 365, providing enterprise users with an added layer of security, visibility and control.

MVISION Cloud for Dynamics 365 provides an advanced set of security tools that are delivered via API, enabling holistic security controls across Dynamics 365. MVISION Cloud for Dynamics leverages the MVISION UCE Platform—offering a cloud-native solution for organizations to consistently protect their data and defend against threats in the cloud. MVISION Cloud delivers:

  • Data Loss Prevention and Response Action: Monitors sensitive messages and files posted in entities, both in real time and on demand, helping users take corrective action and minimize the risks to their organization. Customers can set content policies that fit their needs and apply those policies across Dynamics 365 and other cloud apps like Microsoft 365, Microsoft Teams, and more.
  • Comprehensive remediation. Enables the auditing of regulated data uploaded to Dynamics and remediates policy violations by coaching users, notifying administrators, restoring and deleting user actions. End users can self-correct their violations, thereby reducing the burden on IT security teams.
  • Access control: for managed and unmanaged devices, assuring a customer can permit only the approved devices to connect to Dynamics 365.
  • Activity Monitoring & Anomaly and Threat Detection: Maps to the MITRE ATT&CK® Framework via McAfee’s cloud access security broker technology, delivering a precise method for administrators to hunt, detect and stop cyberattacks on Dynamics 365.

“We are constantly looking for innovative ways to help organizations safely adopt new applications to their cloud portfolio,” said Anand Ramanathan, vice president of products, McAfee Enterprise. “With MVISION Cloud for Dynamics, security operations center teams can take quicker and more informed actions, ultimately resulting in enhanced security and improved business outcomes.”

Russ Connell, Sr. Partner Development Manager, Microsoft said, “We’re pleased to see McAfee’s commitment to supporting and securing this ever-increasing demand. MVISION Cloud integrates with Microsoft Dynamics 365’s APIs—ensuring our joint customers can successfully meet key security and compliance requirements.”

MVISION Cloud for Dynamics 365 fits all industry verticals, including education, finance, logistics, healthcare, along with organizations of all sizes, due to its flexibility of policies and its ease of use.

For more information about MVISION Cloud for Microsoft Dynamics 365, visit the MVISION Marketplace.

Resources:
McAfee Enterprise Blog
Cloud Landing page

About McAfee Enterprise

McAfee Enterprise is a pure play enterprise cybersecurity company. Positioned to solve enterprise customers’ changing security needs with a world-class solution leading portfolio, McAfee Enterprise delivers on the needs of modern businesses, organizations and governments around the world. For more information, please visit www.mcafee.com/enterprise

McAfee Enterprise’s technology features and benefits depend on system configuration and may require enabled hardware, software, or service activation. No computer system can be absolutely secure.


© Business Wire 2021
