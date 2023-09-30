The chamber is expected to hold more votes on Saturday (September 20).
"It's only a failure if you quit," McCarthy told reporters.
It was not clear whether the Senate would act in time, either. The chamber was due on Saturday afternoon to take up a bipartisan bill that would fund the government through Nov. 17, but procedural hurdles could delay a final vote until Tuesday(October 3).
The shutdown would be the fourth in a decade and just four months after a similar standoff brought the federal government within days of defaulting on its $31 trillion debt.