McCarthy fails to become Speaker after six rounds of voting
01/04/2023 | 05:47pm EST
STORY: The leadership fight has provided a dismaying start for the new Republican majority in the House after the party managed to secure a slim majority in the chamber in the November midterm elections. The internal struggle underscores the challenges the party could face over the next two years, heading into the 2024 presidential election.
McCarthy said he ultimately will prevail, though it was unclear what path - if any - he had to secure a majority.
All 212 of the chamber's Democrats voted for the same representative, Hakeem Jeffries of New York.