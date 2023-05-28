But McCarthy told reporters on Sunday, "This is a good, strong bill that a majority of Republicans will vote for."
As Democratic and Republican negotiators iron out the final details of an agreement to suspend the federal government's $31.4 trillion debt ceiling in coming days, McCarthy may be forced to do some behind-the-scenes wrangling.
"We're going to try" to stop it from passing the House, Representative Chip Roy, a prominent member of the hardline House Freedom Caucus, said on Twitter. House and Senate Republicans were critical of the deal's time frame and emerging terms.