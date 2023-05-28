STORY: After tough negotiations to reach a tentative deal with the White House on the U.S. borrowing limit, the next challenge for McCarthy is pushing it through the House, where hardline Republicans are already threatening to sink it.

But McCarthy told reporters on Sunday, "This is a good, strong bill that a majority of Republicans will vote for."

As Democratic and Republican negotiators iron out the final details of an agreement to suspend the federal government's $31.4 trillion debt ceiling in coming days, McCarthy may be forced to do some behind-the-scenes wrangling.

"We're going to try" to stop it from passing the House, Representative Chip Roy, a prominent member of the hardline House Freedom Caucus, said on Twitter. House and Senate Republicans were critical of the deal's time frame and emerging terms.