Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

McCaul, Meeks, Wilson, Deutch Introduce Legislation to Sanction Iran's Drones and Suppliers

11/30/2021 | 05:51pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Media Contact 202-225-5021

Washington, D.C. - House Foreign Affairs Committee Lead Republican Michael McCaul (R-TX) and Chairman Gregory Meeks (D-NY) and the Subcommittee on the Middle East, North Africa and Global Counterterrorism Lead Republican Joe Wilson (R-SC) and Chairman Ted Deutch (D-FL) introduced the Stop Iranian Drones Act (SIDA) to clarify that U.S. sanctions on Iran's conventional weapons program under CAATSA include the supply, sale or transfer to or from Iran of unmanned combat aerial vehicles. The legislation also states that it is US policy to prevent Iran and Iranian-aligned groups from acquiring unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) that can be used in attacks against the United States or our partners.

"Iran's UAV proliferation continues to threaten the U.S. and our allies throughout the Middle East. Whether the attack is launched by Iran, the Houthis, Iran-backed militia groups or any other Iran-sponsored entities, these attacks are intolerable," Rep. McCaul said. "The people of the Middle East, including Americans living there, cannot live in freedom, stability or prosperity under assault by Iran's drones. With this bill, we are ensuring the world knows that the U.S. will use every tool to cut off Iran's UAV supplies and to punish those who continue to supply Iran with UAVs and parts despite their destructive impact."

"Deadly drones in the hands of the world's greatest exporter of terrorism, Iran, jeopardizes the security of the United States and regional peace. Recent Iranian drone attacks on U.S. troops, commercial shipping vessels, and against regional partners, along with the export of drone technology to conflict zones, pose a dire threat," Rep. Meeks said. "The Stop Iranian Drones Act (SIDA) not only aligns current U.S sanctions law with the United Nations Register of Conventional Arms, but also sends a strong signal to the international community that support for the Iranian drone program will not be tolerated by the government of the United States."

"I am grateful to join my colleagues in this measure to clarify in statute that UAVs are included in sanctions on Iran's conventional arms," Rep. Wilson said. "Unmanned vehicles are a convenient way for malign actors, particularly Iran, the world's leading exporter of terrorism, to attack their targets at low cost and risk. It is critical that the United States strictly enforce our sanctions laws to respond to this growing threat."

"Time and again, the Iranian regime has used UAVs to continue its destabilizing behavior, threatening not only the broader Middle East region, but also U.S. troops, interests, and allies. I am glad to see the Biden Administration taking this threat seriously," Rep. Deutch said. "Now Congress must also act to ensure Iranian UAVs do not continue to end up in the hands of terrorist proxies or threaten the lives of American troops. This bill makes important clarifications to our current law to make certain UAVs are included in existing arms sanctions and bolster our ability to prevent Iran from using them for malicious and dangerous purposes."

You can find the text of the bill here.

###

Disclaimer

U.S. House of Representatives Committee on Foreign Affairs published this content on 30 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 November 2021 22:50:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
05:59pKornit Digital to Participate in Barclays Global Technology, Media and Telecommunications Conference
GL
05:59pBeard Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Announces Closing of $230,000,000 Initial Public Offering, Including Full Exercise of Underwriter's Option to Purchase Additional Units
BU
05:59pCrowdStrike Delivers A Fully Integrated Breach Prevention Platform for Cloud Workloads Across AWS Cloud and Edge Environments
BU
05:59pRimini BidCo Announces Pricing of 445 Million Floating Rate Sustainability-Linked Senior Secured Notes due 2026
BU
05:58pNotice of an extraordinary general meeting in skitude holding as
AQ
05:52pTheranos' Holmes questioned at trial about Balwani relationship
RE
05:52pMerck and Ridgeback Statement on Positive FDA Advisory Committee Vote for Investigational Oral Antiviral Molnupiravir for Treatment of Mild to Moderate COVID-19 in High Risk Adults
BU
05:51pMcCaul, Meeks, Wilson, Deutch Introduce Legislation to Sanction Iran's Drones and Suppliers
PU
05:51pNEWMARK : Hires Office Agency Leasing Experts, Henley and Durham, in Dallas
PU
05:51pSUNCORP : Female students encouraged to pursue STEM careers
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Powell places faster bond-buying taper on Fed's Christmas table
2Analyst recommendations: Best Buy, Beyond Meat, Booking, Merck, Pfizer...
3Robinhood, others win dismissal of meme stock 'short squeeze' lawsuit
4Cyber Monday spending expected to slow as shoppers see fewer deals
5EMEA Morning Briefing : UPDATE: Stocks to Fall, Moderna CEO Says Existi..

HOT NEWS