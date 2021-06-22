McCaul, Rogers on Reports Biden Administration Halted Military Aid to Ukraine

Media Contact 202-225-5021

Washington, DC - House Foreign Affairs Committee Lead Republican Michael McCaul and House Armed Services Committee Ranking Member Mike Rogers issued the following statement expressing their concern about reports that the Biden Administration halted a package of lethal military equipment to Ukraine that was put together in response to Russia's military escalation in and around Ukraine this spring.

'The United States should not wait for the Kremlin to cross anymore 'territorial red lines' in Ukraine before sending additional military assistance to Kyiv. Instead, the Administration should send this lethal aid immediately to deter further Russian aggression. As evidenced by its earlier decisions to pull back two U.S. warships from the Black Sea during Russia's military buildup, waive critical sanctions on the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, and delay meeting with Ukrainian President Zelensky until after last week's fruitless Biden-Putin summit, this Administration has time and time again chosen to appease the Kremlin at the expense of Ukraine. This must end.'

