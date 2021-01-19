Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

McCaul Statement on New Nord Stream 2 Sanctions

01/19/2021 | 03:08pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Media Contact 202-225-5021

WASHINGTON, D.C. - House Foreign Affairs Committee Lead Republican Michael McCaul released the following statement in support of new U.S. sanctions on the Russian pipe-laying ship Fortuna and the Russia-based entity KVT-RUS for their involvement in the construction of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline. In his statement, McCaul reiterates his support for taking additional necessary actions under the Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act and the Protecting European Energy Security Act, as amended, to stop the pipeline's construction.

'The Nord Stream 2 pipeline must not be completed. It will make our European allies and partners more vulnerable to the Putin regime's coercion and Russian efforts to weaponize their energy resources. As such, I welcome today's announcement of new U.S. sanctions and am prepared to support additional actions authorized by existing law to stop the construction of this dangerous pipeline.'

###

Disclaimer

U.S. House of Representatives Committee on Foreign Affairs published this content on 19 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 January 2021 20:07:07 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
03:26pTPP Capital to Pursue WELL Community Certification for Tioga District™
BU
03:26pCASEY GENERAL STORES : Announces Participation in Jefferies Winter Summit
BU
03:26pCYREN : Inbox Security and Incident Response Service Expands Availability Through Azure Marketplace
PU
03:26pBaron & Budd Files Lawsuit Against Liberty Utilities on Behalf of Mono County, Antelope Valley Fire Protection District, Toiyabe Indian Health Project, and Bridgeport Indian Colony for Mountain View Fire Damage
BU
03:25pThe World's Largest Folk Art Market Announces 2021 Schedule
GL
03:25pCONTANGO ORE, INC. : Announces Plans for 2021 and Launch of New Company Website
BU
03:24pNEW YORK TIMES : I.R.E. Honors for Coronavirus Tracking Project
PU
03:23pKlean Industries Engages with Pyrolysis Hellas SA to Complete a Detailed Feasibility Study to Design and Build a Tyre Pyrolysis & Recovered Carbon Black Plant in Greece
GL
03:22pTINTINA MINES : Announces Change to Upcoming Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders
AQ
03:20pAnnual Performance Report for Fiscal Year 2020 (1.79 MB)
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Chinese regulator approves Cisco's $4.5 billion Acacia deal
2Equities, oil rally in anticipation of more U.S. stimulus spending
3TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : China's Geely teams up with Tencent on smart car tech
4'BREXIT CARNAGE': shellfish trucks protest in London over export delays
5THE TRUMP YEARS: Tax cuts and trade wars overshadowed in the end by a virus

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ