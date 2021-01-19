McCaul Statement on New Nord Stream 2 Sanctions

Media Contact 202-225-5021

WASHINGTON, D.C. - House Foreign Affairs Committee Lead Republican Michael McCaul released the following statement in support of new U.S. sanctions on the Russian pipe-laying ship Fortuna and the Russia-based entity KVT-RUS for their involvement in the construction of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline. In his statement, McCaul reiterates his support for taking additional necessary actions under the Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act and the Protecting European Energy Security Act, as amended, to stop the pipeline's construction.

'The Nord Stream 2 pipeline must not be completed. It will make our European allies and partners more vulnerable to the Putin regime's coercion and Russian efforts to weaponize their energy resources. As such, I welcome today's announcement of new U.S. sanctions and am prepared to support additional actions authorized by existing law to stop the construction of this dangerous pipeline.'

