McCaul Supports Military Authorization Bill, Expresses Frustration at Nord Stream Amendment's Removal

Washington, D.C. - Yesterday, House Foreign Affairs Committee Lead Republican Michael McCaul voted for the House National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) for the 2022 fiscal year. The legislation passed the House with broad bipartisan support.

"This year's NDAA helps to ensure our military has the tools it needs to confront the generational threat posed by the CCP, as well as the threats posed by authoritarian governments like Iran, Russia and North Korea," stated McCaul. "I'm proud my legislation that ensures U.S. athletes competing in countries with a history of human rights abuses are well-informed before traveling to the Olympic Games has been included. With the Beijing Olympics just around the corner, it is pivotal our athletes are aware of the threats the brutal CCP regime could pose to them during the competition. In addition, it includes the first State Department authorization act in 19 years, a critical step toward restoring the Article I role of Congress in U.S. foreign relations."

However, Rep. McCaul's bipartisan amendment that requires sanctions on the company responsible for the Nord Stream 2 pipeline that could not be waived by the administration was removed by Democrats at the request of the White House.

"Let me be clear. Nord Stream 2 AG is not a Swiss entity, as this administration likes to claim. It's controlled by the Kremlin," stated McCaul. "The Nord Stream 2 pipeline is a Russian malign influence project. To remove this bipartisan amendment at a time when Russia is amassing troops on Ukraine's border sends a dangerous message to Putin and to our adversaries that America is weak."

