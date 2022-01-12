McCaul and House Republicans Urge Biden to Withdraw from Vienna Talks

Dear Secretary Blinken,

We write to urge you to immediately withdraw from the fruitless Vienna talks to re-enter the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and instead strongly enforce existing sanctions against Iran, particularly with respect to the oil trade between Iran and the People's Republic of China (PRC). Further delay of action on this only further enables Iran's malign activities, including their aggressive nuclear pursuits.

Administration officials' recent statements about the Vienna talks have made it clear that there is no productive diplomatic path forward at this time. Special Envoy for Iran Rob Malley said on December 21, "It seems very clear (Iran) is trying to build leverage by expanding their nuclear program and hoping to use that leverage to get a better deal." State Department Spokesman Ned Price said on Dec. 28, "Iran has at best been dragging its feet in the talks while accelerating its nuclear escalation," and "we have not yet seen sufficient urgency…demonstrated by Iran. Of course, the last couple rounds also started with new nuclear provocations and then were characterized by, in some cases, vague, unrealistic, unconstructive positions on the part of Iran."

Meanwhile, Iran is charging forward with its nuclear program, using advanced centrifuges and producing equipment for such centrifuges while stockpiling increasing quantities of uranium enriched at 20 percent and 60 percent purity. Iran also continues to gain irreversible knowledge through this nuclear work. While the Administration has consistently indicated a willingness to negotiate toward a return to the JCPOA, Iran has made a return even less valuable for the P5+1 as it makes greater nuclear gains and gets closer to the deal's sunsets. Moreover, Iran is no longer implementing the IAEA's additional protocol to its comprehensive safeguards agreement, further diminishing the world's visibility on Iran's nuclear program.