Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

McConnell, 2 governors said to be in Wisconsin gunman's hit list

06/04/2022 | 07:33pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Day 3 of the Democratic National Convention 2020 held in Milwaukee

(Reuters) -The names of U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers appeared on a hit list kept by a man accused of fatally shooting a retired Wisconsin judge, authorities and local media said on Saturday.

"Yesterday our office was notified by law enforcement officials that Governor Whitmer's name appeared on the Wisconsin gunman's list," a spokesman for Whitmer told Reuters.

"While the news reports are deeply troubling, we will not comment further on an ongoing criminal investigation," he added.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice said retired judge John Roemer, 68, was found dead on Friday in his home after the local sheriff's office received a call about "an armed person and two shots fired in a Township of New Lisbon residence."

The department called the ex-judge's killing a "targeted" attack. It said that Douglas Uhde, 56, was found in the basement of Roemer's home with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. The suspect was taken to the hospital and a firearm was recovered at the scene.

On Saturday, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel said the accused gunman had a hit list including the name of McConnell while an ABC News affiliate reported it also included Evers.

The incident marked the latest high-profile case of gun violence in the United States, following mass shootings in recent weeks at a grocery story in New York, an elementary school in Texas and a medical building in Oklahoma that left dozens dead.

Gun safety advocates are pushing the U.S. government to take stronger measures to curb gun violence.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice said Uhde remained in critical condition at a medical facility.

"This ... does appear to be a targeted act and the individual who is a suspect appears to have had other targets as well," Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul said at a Friday news conference. "It appears to be related to the judicial system,"

In April, a federal jury acquitted two men of conspiring to kidnap Whitmer in 2020 and deadlocked on the same charges for two other men.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Washington; Editing by Leslie Adler and David Gregorio)

By Kanishka Singh


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:32aUk military intelligence-ukraine's counterattack will likely blu…
RE
01:31aUk military intelligence says over the last 24 hours, ukrainian…
RE
01:30aUKRAINE AND RUSSIA : What you need to know right now
RE
01:24aN.Korea fires volley of missiles, South calls it a 'test' of new government
RE
01:24aN.Korea fires volley of missiles, South calls it a 'test' of new government
RE
01:17aChinese astronauts blast off to space station as construction enters high gear
RE
01:10aPhilippines raises alert level at restive volcano after spewing cloud of ash
RE
01:07aRussian forces control eastern part of Ukraine's Sievierodonetsk - governor
RE
01:07aGovernor of ukraine's luhansk region says russian forces continu…
RE
12:51aExplosions rock Ukrainian capital Kyiv, mayor says
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Bezos' Blue Origin completes fifth crewed flight launch
2Musk backtracks on job cuts, says Tesla salaried staff to be 'fairly fl..
3Sura Development and Investment P L C : Trading (SURA) 2022 06 03
4Jordan Hotels & Tourism : Assembly Decision-(JOHT)-2022-06-03
5Zara Investment : Assembly Decision-(ZARA)-2022-06-03

HOT NEWS