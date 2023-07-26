McConnell briefly freezes during remarks to reporters

STORY: The 81-year-old lawmaker began his scheduled remarks but halted abruptly, before he was briefly escorted away from the podium. He returned and took reporters' questions, saying, "I'm fine," before addressing other topics.

The Kentucky Republican, who is the longest-serving Senate party leader in history, tripped at a Washington dinner on March 8 and was admitted to a hospital for treatment of a concussion. He also suffered a minor rib fracture and was later moved to a rehabilitation facility. He returned to the Senate in April.